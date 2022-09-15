Pasquotank Sheriff
Christopher Matthew Brown, 39, of the 1770 block of Nixonton Road, was arrested Aug. 22 and charged with one misdemeanor count each of failure to appear-driving while license revoked and failure to appear for failing to pay child support. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $4,000 secured bond.
Arick Cortez Hall, 22, of the 1330 block of Soundneck Road, was arrested Aug. 23 and charged with one felony count of failure to appear in court on a probation violation, and one misdemeanor count each of failure to appear in court for driving while license revoked, operating a vehicle with no insurance and driving with a canceled/revoked/suspended tag. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $163,000 secured bond.
Victoria Ashlee Lane Nelson, 30, of the 1300 block of Lincoln St. A, Elizabeth City, was arrested Sept. 1 and charged with failure to pay court fines. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $193 cash bond.
Oscar Villegas Magadan, 42, of the 100 block of Kevin Drive, Elizabeth City, was arrested Sept. 1 and charged with violation of a valid protective order. A $1,000 unsecured bond was set.
Shamel Jaquan Page, 32, of the 1400 block of Elder St., Elizabeth City, was arrested Sept. 3 and charged with being a fugitive from justice in another jurisdiction. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $150,000 secured bond.
Thomas Jefferson Davis, 43, of the 1400 block of Nixonton Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested Sept. 6 and charged with civil contempt of court for failing to pay child support. He was released after paying a $200 cash bond.
Colby Taurean Basnight, 38, homeless, was issued a criminal summons Sept. 5 and charged with injury to real property and vandalism of personal property.
Camden Sheriff
Sonja Nichole Bundy, 39, of Camden, was arrested Aug. 28 and charged with simple assault and resisting arrest. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail on a 48-hour domestic violence hold.
Kristina Suzanne Ussrey, 42, of South Mills, was arrested Aug. 29 and charged with assault by pointing a gun. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail on a 48-hour domestic violence hold.
Jacquelyn Christie Hall, 35, address not provided, was arrested Sept. 3 and charged with communicating threats. A $4,000 unsecured bond was set.
Vincent Carvie Whitehurst, 30, of the 800 block of Monroe Lane, Oak Grove, was arrested Sept. 5 and charged with failure to appear in court as required for driving while license revoked. A $2,500 unsecured bond was set.
Ted Dorsey Brooks Sr., 78, of the 300 block of Beechnut Ave., South Mills, was arrested Sept. 5 and charged with two counts of stalking. A $2,000 unsecured bond was set.
Branden Paul Soldal, 28, of the 100 block of Carolina Road, South Mills, was arrested Sept. 9 and charged with possession of schedule I of controlled substances and driving while impaired. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $5,000 secured bond.
Eric Garland Ferebee, 48, of the 200 block of N.C. Highway 343, Camden, was arrested Sept. 12 and charged with violating a valid protective order. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail on a 48-hour domestic violence hold.
Currituck Sheriff
Stevie Lyn Belote, 36, of the 100 block of Meads Road, Shawboro, was arrested Aug. 23 and charged with failure to appear in court on a misdemeanor charge. He was confined in lieu of a $500 secured bond.
Blake Alexander Smith, 28, of the 100 block of White Oak Drive, Moyock, was arrested Aug. 23 and charged with failure to appear in court on a felony. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $65,000 secured bond.
Lynwood Lee Jones III, 41, of the 200 block of Baxter Lane, Moyock, was arrested Aug. 24 and charged with being a fugitive from justice in another state. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center without bond.
Lucas James Standridge, 24, of the 4800 block of Old Salisbury Road, Lexington, was arrested Aug. 24 and charged with two counts of failure to appear in court. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $125,000 secured bond.
Zechariah Warren Worley, 30, of the 100 block of Wade Ave., Knotts Island, was arrested Aug. 25 and charged with assault on a child under age 12 and injury to personal property. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Ira Jeffrey Nave, 34, of the 100 block of Trout Court, Grandy, was arrested Aug. 25 and charged with violating a valid protective order. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $5,000 secured bond.
Sean Patrick O’Keefe, 44, of the 7500 block of Caratoke Highway, was arrested Aug. 25 and charged with possession of a controlled substance while in jail, possession of methamphetamine, driving while license revoked, and being a crime fugitive from Chesapeake, Virginia. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $260,000 secured bond.
Uriah Baum Clift, 33, of the 400 block of Colington Drive, Kill Devil Hills, was arrested Aug. 25 and charged with resisting a public officer. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Tien Ngoc-Thuy Tran, 31, of the 40 block of Castle Haven Road, Hampton, Virginia, was arrested Aug. 27 and charged with a felony warrant from New Hanover County for failure to appear in court as required for failure to return rental property and failure to appear in court as required, also from New Hanover County, for failure to appear in court as required for driving while license revoked and possession of marijuana. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $2,700 secured bond.
Morranda Lynn Pittman, 33, of the 100 block of S. Memorial Blvd., Kill Devil Hills, was arrested Aug. 27 and charged with failure to appear in court as required on a Dare County felony charge of possession of a controlled substance while in a prison/jail facility and failure to appear in court for driving while license revoked and driving while license revoked. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $87,500 secured bond.
Randy Travis White, 34, of the 2900 block of Scotia Drive, Annadale, Virginia, was served a criminal summons Aug. 27 for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
Glyndon Genelle Murphy, 42, of the 1300 block of Adair Drive, Virginia Beach, Virginia, was arrested Aug. 28 and charged with driving while impaired, exceeding the posted speed limit and failure to maintain lane control. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Jennifer Pearl Davidson, 41, of the 100 block of River Bridge Road, Camden, was arrested Aug. 28 and charged with two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear in court on a misdemeanor, driving while license revoked and driving without liability insurance. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,300 secured bond.
Isaiah Gene Mroz, 21, of the 100 block of Evans St., Grandy, was arrested Sept. 1 and charged with failure to appear in court as required for an unspecified charge. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $3,000 secured bond.