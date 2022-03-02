Pasquotank Sheriff
Jamaal Antonio Bryant, 30, of the 200 block of King Charles Ave., Cameron, was arrested Feb. 15 and charged with civil contempt of court for failure to pay child support. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $3,000 cash bond.
Aniya Jackie Palmer, 21, of the 200 block of Drummond’s Point, Edenton, was cited Feb. 16 for simple assault/engaging in an affray.
Dandre Donuay Taylor, 20, of the 1800 block of Freeney Ave., Suffolk, Virginia, was arrested Feb. 16 and charged with failure to appear in court for reckless driving and speeding. He was released on a $3,000 unsecured bond.
Brian Randall Cafferello, 29, of the 100 block of Quail Run, Elizabeth City, was issued a criminal summons Feb. 16 and charged with communicating threats and injury to personal property.
Justin Franklin Ballance, 30, of the 400 block of Meadstown Road, Elizabeth City, was issued a criminal summons Feb. 16 for two counts of failing to vaccinate an animal for rabies.
William Adam Seagle, 24, of the 1400 block of Ocean Highway North, Hertford, was arrested Feb. 18 and charged with failure to appear in court for charges of driving while license revoked and failure to maintain lane control. H was released on a $2,000 unsecured bond.
Jonathan Joseph Buonvino, 35, of the 1600 block of Morgans Corner Road, 7, Elizabeth City, was arrested Feb. 20 and charged with civil contempt of court for failure to pay child support. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $1,200 secured bond.
John Carter Smith, 39, of the 600 block of Liberator St., Elizabeth City, was arrested Feb. 25 and served an order of commitment and confinement at Albemarle District Jail for 60 days until he pays a purge amount of $2,400.
Marvin Windell Sellers Jr., 39, of the 1500 block of Emerald Lakes Circle, Elizabeth City, was arrested Feb. 25 on a Chowan County warrant and charged with failure to appear in court for failing to pay child support. A $600 cash bond was set.
John Alford Brickhouse, 54, of the 200 block of Perkins Road, Camden, was arrested Feb. 24 and charged with failure to appear in court as required for failing to pay child support. He was released after posting a $1,000 cash bond.
Kadaris Durrell Overton, 26, of the 2500 block of Peartree Road, Elizabeth City, was issued a criminal summons Feb. 24 for failure to return rental property.
Rahkim Loutrail Hughes, 32, of the 1400 block of Walker Ave., Elizabeth City, was arrested Feb. 20 and served orders for arrest for driving while impaired, possession of an open container of alcohol in passenger area of a vehicle and reckless driving with wanton disregard. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $10,000 secured bond.
Elizabeth City Police
Marcus Lee Moore, 29, of the 100 block of Julia Court, Elizabeth City, was arrested Feb. 18 and charged with interfering with an electronic monitoring device. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $7,000 secured bond.
Chrisha Orlando Poole, 30, of the 1200 block of Winston St., Elizabeth City, was cited Feb. 18 for driving with improper registration.
Andriana Michelle Montgomery, 24, of the 600 block of Maple St., Elizabeth City, was cited Feb. 18 for driving without liability insurance.
Amber Marie Patton, 31, of the 120 block of Madeline Lane, Elizabeth City, was cited Feb. 18 for driving with improper registration.
Lynda Lou Brewer, 34, of the 800 block of Waterlily Road, Coinjock, was arrested Feb. 19 and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while license revoked. She also charged with two counts of failure to appear in court as required. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $2,500 secured bond.
Frank White, 36, of the 2200 block of Windward Lane, Virginia Beach, Virginia, was arrested Feb. 19 and charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while impaired. A $2,500 unsecured bond was set.
Marquasha Cooper, 18, of the 1400 block of Roanoke Ave., Elizabeth City, was cited Feb. 19 for speeding.
Latoya Deanee Holly, 41, of the 500 block of Roanoke Ave., Elizabeth City, was cited Feb. 19 for speeding.
Charles Michael Gurganus, 40, of the 700 block of Poplar Neck Road, Tyner, was arrested Feb. 19 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. He was released after posting a $710 cash bond.