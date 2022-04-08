Pasquotank Sheriff
Cleophus Snowden Jr., 48, of the 2200 block of Cromwell Drive, Norfolk, Virginia, was arrested March 2 and charged with failure to appear in court for failing to pay child support. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $3,000 cash bond.
Korey Lamont Sutton, 41, of the 600 block of Parsonage St., A, Elizabeth City, was arrested March 3 and charged with civil contempt of court for failure to pay child support. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $825 cash bond.
Matthew Avery Womack, 23, of the 400 block of U.S. Highway 158, Elizabeth City, was arrested March 7 and charged with driving while license revoked. He was released on a $2,000 unsecured bond.
Christian Gage Hedrick, 25, of the 1600 block of Northside Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested March 8 and charged with failure to appear in court as required for driving while license revoked and displaying a fictitious license plate/card or tag. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $1,500 secured bond.
Dezmond Devon Johnson, 33, of the 400 block of W. Fearing St., Elizabeth City, was arrested March 8 and charged with assault on a female and injury to personal property. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Christine Michelle Rutherford, 44, of the 500 block of Short Curve Road, Glen Burnie, Maryland, was arrested March 8 and charged with two counts of probation violation. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $75,000 secured bond.
Donnie Maurice Douglas, 46, of the 100 block of Walnut St., A, Elizabeth City, was arrested March 8 and charged with resisting a public officer. A $1,000 secured bond was set.
Johnathan Brent Foskey, 38, of the 1400 block of Cooke St., Elizabeth City, was arrested March 10 and charged with possession with intent to sell or deliver marijuana. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $1,500 secured bond.
Avery Travoy Thomas, 32, of the 100 block of Elsie Court, Elizabeth City, was arrested March 10 and charged with failure to appear in court for possession of up to half an ounce of marijuana and driving while license revoked. He was released after posting a $3,000 secured bond.
Rodney Lovell Weeks, 35, of the 100 block of Brickhouse Lane, Lot 37, Elizabeth City, was arrested March 9 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $360 cash bond.
Colby Leigh Baldwin, 34, of the 500 block of Hughes Blvd., Elizabeth City, was arrested March 15 and charged with a parole violation and interfering with an electronic monitoring device. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail without bond.
Robert Alan Hilbert, 42, of the 900 block of Chesnut St., Elizabeth City, was arrested March 15 and charged with failure to appear in court for obtaining property by false pretenses. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $15,000 secured bond.
Okeithia Dawanda Wills, 46, of the 1300 block of Lincoln St., B, Elizabeth City, was arrested March 15 and charged with failure to appear in court for speeding and failure to appear in court for operating a vehicle without insurance. She was released after posting a $2,000 secured bond.
Corie Eugene Berry, 33, of the 100 block of Speed St., Elizabeth City, was arrested March 17 and charged with violation of a valid protective order.
Shaun Quincy Waff, 44, of the 100 block of Country Club Drive, Elizabeth City, was arrested March 20 and charged with speeding and failure to heed a blue light or siren. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $500 secured bond.
Thomas Wilson Williams IV, 48, of the 200 block of S. Ashe St., Elizabeth City, was arrested March 22 and charged with assault by strangulation and assault on a female. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail on a 48-hour domestic violence hold.
Cheatham Ray Curles Jr., 43, of the 1300 block of Newland Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested March 21 and charged with assault inflicting physical injury by strangulation, assault on a female and driving while license revoked. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $8,500 secured bond.
Shane Allen Murphy Sr., 48, of the 1100 block of Northside Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested March 21 and charged with civil contempt of court for failure to pay child support. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $900 cash bond.
Corie Eugene Berry, 33, of the 100 block of Speed St., Elizabeth City, was arrested March 24 and charged with violation of a protective order. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail on a 48-hour domestic violence hold.
Joshua St. Augustine Harris, 28, of the 700 block of Foreman Bundy Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested March 25 and charged with failure to appear in court for charges of obtaining property by false pretenses and writing a worthless check. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $5,000 secured bond.
Kimberly Joy Carlson, 47, of the 800 block of Briarwood Road, 6, Elizabeth City, was arrested March 25 and served grand jury indictments for forgery, two counts of financial card theft, civil contempt of court for failure to pay child support, a probation violation, driving while license revoked and driving with a revoked/suspended registration. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $635,000 secured bond.
Khensani Keon Garris, 18, of the 9300 block of Kimmel Lane, Charlotte, was arrested March 26 and charged with two counts of misdemeanor larceny, larceny of a motor vehicle, possession of a stolen vehicle, three counts of credit card fraud, two counts of breaking and entering a vehicle and conspiracy to commit a felony. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $30,500 secured bond.
Michelle Anderson, 62, of the 100 block of Jason Drive, Elizabeth City, was issued a criminal summons March 27 for misdemeanor stalking.
Lerone Levar Wilson, 38, of the 100 block of Elsie Court, Elizabeth City, was arrested March 28 and charged with failure to appear in court for failure to pay child support. He was released after posting a $300 cash bond.
Bonnie Fay Keel, 48, of the 100 block of Spindrift Trail, Elizabeth City, was arrested April 1 and charged with insurance fraud and obtaining property by false pretenses. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $2,500 secured bond.
Jeffrey Leon Robinson, 37, of the 500 block of Colonial Drive, Roanoke Rapids, was arrested April 1 and charged with failure to appear in court for operating a vehicle without insurance. He was released after posting a $2,000 secured bond.
Ed Townsend Malloy III, 28, of the 300 block of Old Glenwood Road, Marion, was arrested April 4 and served a grand jury indictment for malicious conduct by a prisoner. A $10,000 secured bond was set. He was returned to the custody of the state prison system.
Raymond Eugene Woodley III, 22, of the 700 block of Greenleaf St., Elizabeth City, was arrested April 4 and served a true bill of indictment for escaping a local jail. A $100,000 secured bond was set.
Derrick ODell Nelson, 35, of the 400 block of Statesville Road, North Wilkesbow, was arrested April 4 and served a true bill of indictment for possession of a controlled substance on prison/jail premises. A $7,500 secured bond was set. He remained in the custody of the state prison system.
Currituck Sheriff
Lindsey Taylor Palmer, 20, of the 100 block of Virginia Beach Blvd., Norfolk, Va., was arrested March 14 and charged with possession of schedule II of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $3,000 secured bond.
George Lemonk McCallister Jr., 45, of the 546 Randolph Road, Newport News, Va., was arrested March 14 and charged with possession of schedule II of a controlled substance and two felony counts of being a fugitive from another state. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $103,000 secured bond.
Ryan Matthew Winnard, 36, of the 100 block of E. Bayshore Blvd., Jacksonville, was arrested March 15 and charged with possession of schedule I of a controlled substance, possession of up to half ounce of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $2,500 secured bond.
Jonathan Wade Stewart, 40, of the 100 block of Sandy Point Drive, Knotts Island, was served two criminal summonses March 16 for violation of the school attendance law.
Mellissa Annette Stewart, 38, of the 100 block of Sandy Point Drive, Knotts Island, was served a criminal summons March 16 for violation of the school attendance law.