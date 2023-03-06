Pasquotank Sheriff
David Eugene Moore, 59, of the 800 block of Roanoke Ave., Elizabeth City, was arrested Feb. 24 and charged with failure to appear in court as required for illegal use of red/blue light and driving with no operator’s license. He was released after a bails bondman posted his $500 secured bond.
William Andre Meekins, 46, of the 1200 block of Newport Ave., Elizabeth City, was arrested Feb. 24 and charged with failure to pay child support. He was released after posting a $750 cash bond.
Kent Daniel Stokley, 41, of the 2500 block of Dan & Mary St., Elizabeth City, was arrested Feb. 27 and charged with failure to appear in court as required for driving while license revoked. He was released after posting a $250 secured bond.
Currituck Sheriff
Kimberly Ann Scott, 47, of the 200 block of Harris Landing, Hertford, was arrested Feb. 15 and charged with driving while license revoked. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $500 secured bond.
Frederick Ryan Vance, 36, of the 1100 block of Aydlett Road, Poplar Branch, was issued a criminal summons Feb. 16 for communicating threats.
Carl Werner Whitehead Jr., 47, of the 9000 block of Caratoke Highway, Point Harbor, was arrested Feb. 16 and charged with possession of schedule I of a controlled substance, two counts of simple possession of schedule IV of a controlled substance, possession of schedule VI of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $10,000 secured bond.
Brittany Jenna Ciccone, 34, of the 100 block of Moorland Way, Moyock, was arrested Feb. 17 and charged with simple assault. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center under a domestic violence hold.
Detreveion Christian Burton, 23, of the 100 block of Richard Shaw Road, Moyock, was arrested Feb. 17 and charged with possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, possession of schedule VI of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to maintain lane control. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $2,500 secured bond.
Jacob Donald Polston, 23, of the 3300 block of Shasta Court, Virginia Beach, Virginia, was arrested Feb. 17 and charged with possession of schedule VI of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana paraphernalia, carrying a concealed weapon, reckless driving to endanger and speeding in excess of 80 mph or 15 mph over the speed limit. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $2,000 secured bond.
Ashley Arlene Morrisette, 36, of the 140 block of Tuggle Road, Moyock, was arrested Feb. 18 and charged with being a fugitive from another state, driving while license revoked, driving with an altered vehicle tag and driving without liability insurance. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $41,000 secured bond.
Tiffany Michelle Jordan, 41, of the 2200 block of Long Ridge Road, Chesapeake, Virginia, was arrested Feb. 20 and charged with failure to appear in court on a misdemeanor charge. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $500 secured bond.
Emily Denise White, 44, of the 140 block of Swains Lane, Bardo, was arrested Feb. 20 and charged with possession of schedule VI of a controlled substance and two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $31,000 secured bond.
Cassie Marie Coen, 21, of the 100 block of Goosewing Court, Grandy, was issued a criminal summons for second-degree trespassing.
Alyissa Renee Thomas, 26, of the 2500 block of Peartree Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested Feb. 22 and charged with six counts of being a fugitive from another state. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center without bond.
Christopher B. Powell, 33, of the 100 block of White Horse Drive, Shawboro, was arrested Feb. 22 and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Seamus Michael L. Drury, 28, of the 100 block of Bison Drive, Moyock, was arrested Feb. 22 and charged with possession of a stolen motor vehicle, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and carrying concealed weapons. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $100,000 secured bond.
Stephanie Spruill Cann, 38, of the 7800 block of Dutton Road, Gloucester, Virginia, was arrested Feb. 23 and charged with driving while impaired and speeding. A $1,200 unsecured bond was set.
Mary Leatherwood, 41, of the 900 block of Blackhorne Drive, Chesapeake, Virginia, was arrested Feb. 24 and served a warrant for arrest for cyberstalking. She was released on an unsecured bond.
Tobias Elijah Gullette, 47, of the 700 block of Red Roof Inn, Chesapeake, Virginia, was arrested Feb. 24 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $21,000 secured bond.