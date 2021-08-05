Pasquotank Sheriff
Samantha Renee Butler, 33, of the 130 block of Sprindrift Trail, Elizabeth City, was arrested July 9 and charged with one misdemeanor count each of failure to appear for driving while license revoked and failure to appear for expired registration card. She was released after posting a $250 secured bond.
Yazmine Jovette Jordan, 33, of the 1400 block of River Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested July 9 and charged with one misdemeanor count each of failure to appear for resisting, delaying or obstructing, failure to appear for vehicle window tint, and failure to appear for driving while license revoked. He was released after posting a $3,000 secured bond.
Avery Travoy Thomas, 31, of the 100 block of Elsie Court, Elizabeth City, was arrested July 12 and charged with one misdemeanor count each of possession of marijuana up to ½ ounce, failure to appear for speeding, failure to appear for driving while license revoked and driving with suspended license. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $2,000 secured bond.
Marvin Allen Trimmer, 55, of the 1200 block of Northside Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested July 12 and charged with one misdemeanor count of larceny. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $250 secured bond.
Damien Heith Firman Sr., 38, of the 150 block o Spindrift Trail, Elizabeth City, was arrested July 12 and charged with one misdemeanor count each of simple assault/fray, communicating threats and vandalism of personal property. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Andrice Montez Ferebee, 40, of the 400 block of Broad Street, Elizabeth City, was arrested July 12 and charged with one misdemeanor count of civil contempt of court, child support. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $1,200 cash bond.
Damier Shiquil Meyers, 27, of the 910 block of Shillingtown Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested July 12 and charged with one misdemeanor count of failure to appear for hit/run leave scene, property damage. He was released after posting a $4,000 secured bond.
Allen Rudolph Foreman Jr., 60, of the 570 block of Gum Bridge Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested July 13 and charged with two misdemeanor counts of failure to appear on prior charges. He was released after posting a $2,000 secured bond.
Lydia Maria Robinson, 32, of the 100 block of Shady Bluff Drive, Gastonia, was arrested July 13 and charged with one misdemeanor count of failure to appear for targeted picketing of a residence. She was released after posting a $4,000 secured bond.
William Travis Wilson, 37, of the 100 block of Cardinal Court, Elizabeth City, was arrested July 13 and charged with 10 counts of misdemeanor larceny. He was released in lieu of a $7,500 unsecured bond.
Dory Maxine Harris, 31, of the 1430 block of Turnpike Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested July 13 and charged with one felony count of second-degree murder, distributing drug. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $250,000 secured bond.
Steven Keith Lewis Sr., 35, of the 410 block of Pasquotank Station Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested July 13 and charged with one misdemeanor count of violation of valid protective order. He was placed under a 48-hour hold at Albemarle District Jail.
Adam John Arsenault, 31, of the 1210 block of Davis Bay Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested July 15 and charged with two misdemeanor counts of failure to appear for vehicle violations. He was released after posting a $500 secured bond.
Marie Irene Hunter, 69, of the 700 block of Airship Drive, Elizabeth City, was arrested July 16 and charged with one misdemeanor count of assault with a deadly weapon and one misdemeanor violation of local nuisance animal ordinance. She was released after posting a $1,000 secured bond.
Elizabeth Michelle Durocher, 37, of the 400 block of Meadstown Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested July 18 and charged with simple assault/affray. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail for a 48-hour domestic violence hold.
Charlie Douglas Mitchell, 29, of Pasquotank Correctional Institution, was arrested July 19 and charged with possession of a dangerous weapon while in prison. A $2,500 secured bond was set. He remained confined at PCI.
Bashiri Olugbala Powell, 41, of the 6200 block of Pitchkettle Road, Raleigh, was arrested July 21 and charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon on a government official, resisting a public officer, driving while license revoked and hit-and-run for leaving the scene of property damage. He was released after posting secured bonds of $5,000 and $1,000.
Bonnie Carol Dillard, 64, of the 1100 block of Fannie Lane, Williamston, was arrested July 23 and charged with injury to personal property and driving while impaired. She was released on a $1,500 unsecured bond.
Raeshawn Curtis-Maleek Bailey, 19, of the 600 block of Roosevelt Ave., Greenville, was arrested July 23 and served grand jury warrants for two felony counts of discharging a weapon into occupied property. He was released after posting a $10,000 secured bond.
Kurtis Lee Watson, 42, of the 3000 block of Carol Lane, Edenton, was arrested July 29 and charged with failure to appear in court as required for possession of less than one and half ounces of schedule VI of a controlled substance, two counts of possession of up to half ounce of marijuana, possession of marijuana paraphernalia speeding, failure to maintain lane control, two counts of driving without an operator's license, driving while impaired,. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $800 secured bond.
Kevin Vaughn Jarvis, 39, of the 140 block of Jarvis Road, Moyock, was arrested July 23 and charged with assault on a female. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail on a 48-hour domestic violence hold.
Shamont Nickolas James, 26, of the 300 block of Rountree Drive, Elizabeth City, was arrested July 27 and charged with reckless driving to endanger, driving without liability insurance and driving left of center. He was released on a $500 secured bond.
Teresa Lassiter Bryant, 44, of the 100 block of South Road St., Elizabeth City, was arrested July 27 and charged with two counts of misdemeanor larceny and second-degree trespassing. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $5,000 secured bond.
Lorenzo Santiago Cedeno Jr., of the 100 block of Taylors Court, Shiloh, was arrested July 27 and charged with failure to appear in court for a probation violation in another county. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $50,000 secured bond.
Cody Alan Sykes, 24, of the 1800 block of Nixonton Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested July 27 and served a grand jury indictment for felony larceny. He was released after posting a $5,000 secured bond.
Jonathan Austin Yates, 28, of North Virginia Dare Trail, Kitty Hawk, was arrested July 29 and charged with failure to appear in court for altering/forging a title and driving while license revoked. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Stephen Michael Ward Jr., 25, of the 600 block of Blount Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested July 31 and charged with vandalism of personal property. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $2,000 secured bond.
Georgia Claire Shank, 24, of the 600 block of South Westgrove Road, Virginia Beach, Virginia, was arrested July 29 and charged with simple assault. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail on a 48-hour domestic violence hold.
Linda Spence Moore, 59, of the 20 block of Pritchard St., Elizabeth City, was cited Aug. 3 for passing a worthless check.
Zachary McNeal Hunt, 21, of the 100 block of Cherokee Park Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested Aug. 4 and served a grand jury indictment for larceny by removing an anti-shoplifting device. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $5,000 secured bond.
Desarae Marie Perry, 26, of the 100 block of James Circle, Elizabeth City, was cited Aug. 5 for second-degree trespassing.
Camden Sheriff
Larry Donnelle Holloway Jr., 32, of the 1200 block of Peartree Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested July 25 and charged with possession of less than 1½ ounces of schedule VI of a controlled substance, assault on a female and driving while license revoked. He was confined on a 48-hour domestic violence hold and a $5,000 secured bond.
Ashley Rae Matthews, 22, of the 800 block of Robinson St., Elizabeth City, was arrested July 28 and charged with failure to appear in court as required for a criminal summons. She was released after posting a $2,000 secured bond.