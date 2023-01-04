Pasquotank Sheriff
Alonza Biddle Jr., 36, of the 1100 block of Park St., Elizabeth City, was arrested Dec. 11 and charged with speeding to elude arrest. He was released after posting a $2,000 secured bond.
Updated: January 4, 2023 @ 3:56 pm
Marvin Windell Sellers Jr., 39, of the 1500 block of Emerald Lakes Circle, Elizabeth City, was arrested Dec. 15 and charged with failure to pay child support as required. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $500 cash bond.
Shane Allen Murphy Sr., 49, of the 1100 block of Northside Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested Dec. 12 and charged with failure to appear in court for a charge of speeding, driving with an expired registration and driving while license revoked, and civil contempt of court for failure to pay child support. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Jason Kyle Lassiter, 34, of the 1600 block of Penny Drive, Elizabeth City, was arrested Dec. 14 and charged with failure to appear in court for failing to pay child support. He was released after posting a $319.94 cash bond.
Waynemon Demont Bullock, 35, of the 100 block of Holley Road, Middleburg, was arrested Dec. 15 and charged with failure to appear in court for a charge of assault on a female. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $10,000 secured bond.
Brandon Scott Sawyer, 42, of the 300 block of Katies Trail, Elizabeth City, was arrested Dec. 18 and charged with assault on a female. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail on a 48-hour domestic violence hold.
Randy Wayne Reed Jr., 45, of the 1100 block of Northside Road, 1, Elizabeth City, was arrested Dec. 22 and charged with failure to appear in court for breaking and entering. A $250 cash bond was set.
Kayla Marie Munden, 23, of the 1100 block of Four Forks Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested Dec. 27 and served with grand jury indictments for possession with intent to sell/deliver schedule II of a controlled substance, maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for a controlled substance and trafficking opium/heroin. She was released after posting a $70,000 secured bond.
