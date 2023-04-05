Pasquotank Sheriff
Ambrose Matthew Clay, 25, of the 200 block of Zack Circle, Elizabeth City, was arrested March 17 and charged with second-degree trespassing. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $1,000 secured bond.
Ignacio Carballo-Martinez, 40, of the 1100 block of Weeksville Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested March 17 and charged with assault on a female. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail on a 48-hour domestic violence hold.
Christopher Michael Bateman, 40, of the 300 block of Cathern Creek Road, Hobbsville, was arrested March 18 and charged with failure to appear in court as required for driving while impaired, five counts of misdemeanor probation violation, one count of driving while license revoked, possession of a altered/fictitious driver’s license and displaying a fictitious title/registration card. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $115,000 secured bond.
Valerie Dawn Lindsey, 44, of the 1000 block of Walker Ave., Elizabeth City, was arrested March 18 and charged with driving while impaired. A $4,000 unsecured bond was set.
Currituck Sheriff
Samantha Lynn Robinson, 25, of the 130 block of Colony Road, Newport News, Virginia, was arrested Feb. 27 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. she was released after posting a $500 secured bond.
James E. Dreswick, 29, of the 4500 block of Seascape Drive, Kitty Hawk Drive, Kitty Hawk, was arrested Feb. 27 and charged with possession of between half an ounce and 1½ ounces of marijuana and driving while impaired. A $500 unsecured bond was set.
Brian Delane Hedrick, 60, of the 200 block of Swains Lane, Barco, was arrested Feb. 28 and charged with being a fugitive from another state. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $15,000 secured bond.
Sheena Leilani Higgins, 43, of the 100 block of Colonial Beach Road, Jarvisburg, was arrested Feb. 28 and charged with misdemeanor child abuse. A $100 unsecured bond was set.
Carl Werner Whitehead Jr., 47, of the 9000 block of Caratoke Highway, Point Harbor, was arrested March 1 and charged with civil contempt of court for failing to pay child support. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,000 cash bond.
Victor Todd Yarbrough, 48, of the 160 block of Cason Point Road, Knotts Island, was arrested March 1 and charged with failure to appear in court as required and discharging a weapon. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $1,250 secured bond.
Brandon Joel Huggins, 36, of the 100 block of Halstead Drive, Moyock, was arrested March 1 and charged with failure to appear in court on a misdemeanor. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $2,000 secured bond.
Jessica Marie Newcomb, 33, of the 150 block of Whitehurst Road, Knotts Island, was arrested March 1 and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and failure to appear in court on a misdemeanor charge of driving while license revoked. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $2,500 secured bond.
Nathaniel Lester Jones, 30, of the 100 block of Spot Road, Powells Point, was arrested March 1 and charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of failure to appear in court as required. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $6,000 secured bond.
Roger Lee Pritchett Jr., 42, of the 4000 block of Caratoke Highway, Barco, was arrested March 3 and charged with misuse of the 911 system. A $2,000 unsecured bond was set.
Travis Shane Morein, 45, of the 100 block of Wedgewood Blvd., Moyock, was arrested March 5 and charged with being a fugitive from another state. He was confined at Currituck Detention Center without bond.
Nicole Michelle Wells, 39, of the 100 block of Wedgewood Blvd., Moyock, was arrested March 5 and charged with being a fugitive from another state. She was confined at Currituck Detention Center in lieu of a $100,000 secured bond.