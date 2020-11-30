Pasquotank Sheriff
An inmate attempting suicide at Pasquotank Correctional Institution was reported Nov. 2. Investigating officer: P.V. Dawson.
An overdose on an unspecified substance was reported Nov. 7 in the 400 block of Okisko Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.E. Carawan.
A dog bite was reported Nov. 9 in the 400 block of West Broad St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: K.M. Spellman.
A complaint of someone being paid to perform work and then not doing it was reported Nov. 9 in the 100 block of Hunters Trail West, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.L. Gregory.
Report of someone urinating in a horse carrier was reported Nov. 9 in the 100 block of Brickhouse Lane, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.M. Cappel.
Theft of a cat trap was reported Nov. 10 in the 1700 block of Aydlett Circle, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.J. Parker.
Contraband found in a prison was reported Nov. 10 at Pasquotank Correctional Institution. Investigating officer: W.M. Harris.
Fictitious registration was reported Nov. 10 in the 900 block of U.S. Highway 158, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.W. Keel.
Burglary/breaking and entering, someone stole two dirt bikes from shed, was reported Nov. 12 in the 2900 block of Main St. Extended, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.J. Parker.
Simple assault was reported Nov. 12 in the 100 block of Maranatha Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.C. McPherson.
A structure at a barn was reported Nov. 13 in the 1000 block of Northside Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.T. Harris.
Display of fictitious registration and driving while license revoked was reported Nov. 14 in the 1500 block of Emerald Lake Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.W. Keel.
Theft from a building, by suspect(s) taking mail from post office box, was reported Nov. 13 in the 1000 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: TL Meads.
Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported Nov. 14 in the 700 block of Egan Lane, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: G.L. Gregory.
Display of a fictitious registration plate was reported Nov. 14 in the 100 block of Charles St./Bray St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.M. Cappel.
Injury to personal property, mailbox found flattened in driveway, was reported Nov. 14 in the 1300 block of Brothers Lane, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.C. Gray.
Simple assault, suspect threw toilet chair at victim, was reported Nov. 14 in the 100 block of Spindrift Trail, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.L. Gregory.
Theft of a fourwheeler was reported Nov. 14 in the 2700 block of Main St. Extended, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.C. Gray.
Destruction/vandalism of property, vehicle driven on a lawn, was reported Nov. 16 in the 900 block of Berea Church Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.E. Carawan.
Destruction/damage to property, someone threw egg at house, was reported Nov. 16 in the 100 block of Wood Duck Way, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.E. Carawan.
Contraband discovered in a prison facility was reported Nov. 18 at Pasquotank Correctional Institution, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.M. Harris.
Medicaid fraud was reported Nov. 18 in the 500 block of Ridge Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: K.R. Andrews.
Drug/narcotic violation, by someone sending possible controlled substance via U.S. Postal Service to an inmate, was reported Nov. 18 in the 200 block of Executive Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: DM Meiggs.
Intimidation, by communicating threats to the victim, was reported Nov. 18 in the 100 block of Berkley Trailer Court, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: WM Harris.
Larceny, by someone taking the victim’s Zippo brand lighter, was reported Nov. 19 in the 200 block of Katies Trail, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: WM Harris.
Simple assault, offenders assaulted each other, was reported Nov. 20 in the 100 block of Holly Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: KM Bishop.
Possession of a controlled substance in jail/prison was reported Nov. 20 in the 200 block of Executive Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: WA Cartwright.
Simple assault, both individuals assaulted each other, was reported Nov. 21 in the 1000 block of U.S. Highway 158, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: SW Keel.
Theft from a building, someone stole $420 cash from a house, was reported Nov. 22 in the 100 block of Perth Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: PV Dawson.
Camden Sheriff
A call for service involving a dispute with a landlord was reported Nov. 13 in the 300 block of Bartlett Road, Shawboro. Investigating officer: M. Durham.
Larceny of a four-wheeler and injury to personal property were reported Nov. 14 in the 200 block of Beech Tree Drive, Shiloh. Investigating officer: M. Durham.
A verbal disturbance was reported Nov. 14 in the 300 block of Bartlett Road, Shawboro. Investigating officer: R. Durham.
Someone obtaining property by false pretenses was reported Nov. 16 in the 500 block of Horseshoe Road, South Mills. Investigating officer: B.C. Henderson.
Simple assault and damage to personal property were reported Nov. 16 in the 400 block of Old Swamp Road, South Mills. Investigating officer: D.S. Smith.
Drug equipment violations were reported Nov. 17 in the 100 block of County Club Road, Camden. Investigating officer: D.S. Smith.
An unspecified call for service was reported Nov. 17 in the 100 block of Sunset Ave., Camden. Investigating officer: D.L. Egan.
A verbal disturbance was reported Nov. 18 in the 300 block of Ivy Neck Road, Camden. Investigating officer: M. Durham.
A farm equipment fire, a combine caught fire, was reported Nov. 19 in the 800 block of N.C. Highway 343 North, South Mills. Investigating officer: M. Durham.
Possession of controlled substances was reported Nov. 19 in the 200 block of U.S. Highway 17 South, South Mills. Investigating officer: L. Marcum.
Deputies were investigating a death reported Nov. 20 in the 600 block of Trotman Road, Shiloh. Investigating officer: J.C. Riggs.
Theft from a motor vehicle was reported Nov. 20 in the 100 block of Tulip Tree Drive, Shiloh. Investigating officer: J.C. Riggs.
Domestic criminal trespassing was reported Nov. 22 in the 200 block of N.C. 343 Highway South, Camden. Investigating officer: R.S. Powers.
A welfare check was conducted Nov. 22 in the 100 block of Billets Bridge Road, Camden. Investigating officer: D.S. Smith.