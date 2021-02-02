Pasquotank Sheriff
Destruction/damage/vandalism of property (by vehicle running over mailbox and hitting building, causing estimated $4,500 in damage) was reported Jan. 21 in the 100 block of Timmerman Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.E. Carawan.
Seizure of fictitious vehicle registration plate was reported Jan. 22 in the 600 block of Old Hertford Highway, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.L. Meads.
Dog bite was reported Jan. 22 in the 1700 block of Lobell Lane, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.J. Smithson.
Destruction/damage/vandalism of property (vehicle damaged by gunfire, causing estimated $900 in damage) and weapon law violations were reported Jan. 22 in the 200 block of Everett Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.L. Gregory.
Dog bite was reported Jan. 23 in the 300 block of S. Hughes Boulevard, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.J. Smithson.
Fictitious registration plate was reported Jan. 23 in the 500 block of S. Hughes Boulevard, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.M. Cappel.
Aggravated assault, pursuit and failure to stop at red light (vehicle pursuit originated in Chesapeake, Virginia, and continued through Pasquotank County) was reported Jan. 24 in the 1000 block of U.S. Highway 158, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.W. Keel.
Elizabeth City Police
Burglary/breaking and entering of a motor vehicle (2006 Chevrolet HHR) and larceny of a purse were reported Jan. 25 in the 1300 block of W. Church Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.C. Cutler.
Larceny (by stealing a tan coat from discount department store) was reported Jan. 25 in the 1830 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.H. Bazemore.
Camden Sheriff
Assault with a deadly weapon on a law enforcement officer, possession of a stolen vehicle and felony fleeing/eluding a law enforcement officer was reported Jan. 24 on U.S. Highway 17/Ponderosa Road, South Mills. Investigating officer: L. Marcum.
Injury to personal property was reported Jan. 25 in the 200 block of One Mill Road, Shiloh. Investigating officer: B.W. Pike.
Chicken coup caught fire Jan. 25 in the 200 block of McPherson Road, South Mills. Investigating officer: H. Copeland.
Injury to personal property and a domestic disturbance was reported Jan. 26 in the 200 block of One Mill Road, Shiloh. Investigating officer: J. Winders.
Assault with a deadly weapon and destruction/vandalism of property was reported Jan. 26 in the 100 block of Bingham Road, South Mills. Investigating officer: J. Winders.
A parent/guardian needing assistance with an undisciplined juvenile was reported Jan. 20 in the 100 block of Carolina Road, South Mills.
Felony larceny of a go-cart and trailer valued at $4,300 was reported Jan. 20 in the 100 block of Sand Hills Road, Camden. Investigating officer: J.C. Riggs.
Fraud, someone obtaining an advance to work and not following that promise, was reported Jan. 21 in the 100 block of Pine Ridge Drive, South Mills. Investigating officer: B.W. Pike.
Animal cruelty was reported Jan. 21 in the 100 block of Wharf Road, Shiloh. Investigating officer: D.S. Smith.
Possession of marijuana and possession of marijuana paraphernalia was reported Jan. 22 in the 2100 block of U.S. Highway 17/Landing Way, South Mills. Investigating officer: L. Marcum.