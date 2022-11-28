Pasquotank Sheriff
Obtaining property by false pretenses/confidence game, victim swindled out of $2,000, was reported Oct. 20 in the 700 block of Fire Tower Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: BJ McKecuen.
An assault and domestic violence protective order violation were reported Oct. 23 in the 1400 block of Brothers Lane and U.S. Highway 158, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.E. Thompson.
A case of perjury was reported Oct. 27 in the 200 block of E. Colonial Ave., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.E. Thompson.
Theft from a building, theft of $25,215 in merchandise, was reported Nov. 1 in the 200 block of Dogwood Trail, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.S. Wheelbarger.
Bradley Michael Phalen, 33, of 2200 Main St. Ext., Elizabeth City, was arrested by pointing a gun, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and assault on a government official. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail in lieu of a $24,000 secured bond.
Aggravated assault, offender assaulted victim with a firearm and later deputy while in custody, was reported Nov. 5 in the 1300 block of U.S. Highway 17 South, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.E. Thompson.
Dog bite was reported Nov. 7 in the 1300 block of U.S. Highway 17 South, Elizabeth City.
Felony possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia and carrying a concealed weapon was reported Nov. 10 in the 1100 block of Weeksville Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.M. Kowalski.
A suicide attempt was reported Nov. 13 in the 200 block of Katies Trail, Elizabeth City.
A vehicle fire, vehicle caught fire while engine was running and was destroyed, was reported Nov. 16 in the 300 block of Dances Bay Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.G. Williams.
Dog bite was reported Nov. 7 in the 1300 block of Jessica St., Elizabeth City.
A dog biting chickens was reported Nov. 8 in the 400 block of Pasquotank Station Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: C.W. Bailey.
Deputies assisted resident open locked door Nov. 15 in the 800 block of Second St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.M. Kowalski.
A suicide attempt was reported Nov. 13 in the 200 block of Lynette Drive, Elizabeth City.
A call for service, person might have ingested narcotics, was reported Nov. 12 in the 1200 block of Millpond Road, Elizabeth City.
Simple assault was reported Nov. 11 in the 1400 block of Nixonton Road, Elizabeth City.
Simple assault was reported Nov. 11 in the 500 block of Gaulberry Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.L. Owen.
Suicide attempt and communicating threats was reported Nov. 12 in the 1100 block of Lynches Corner Road, Elizabeth City.
Assault was reported Nov. 11 in the 100 block of Matthews Drive, Elizabeth City.
Elizabeth City Police
Concealment of goods was reported Oct. 18 in the 1510 block of W. Ehringhaus Street. Investigating officer: S.J. McCoy.
Theft of motor vehicle parts (catalytic converter valued at $400) and destruction/damage/vandalism of property (automobile) were reported Oct. 18 in the 1400 block of N. Road Street. Investigating officer: E. Rodriguez.
Larceny (by stealing laptop computer from vehicle) was reported Oct. 18 in the 100 block of Tanglewood Parkway. Investigating officer: S.J. McCoy.
Shoplifting (of laundry detergent) was reported Oct. 18 in the 1510 block of W. Ehringhaus Street. Investigating officer: E.M. Godard.
Shoplifting (of laundry detergent) was reported Oct. 18 in the 1510 block of W. Ehringhaus Street. Investigating officer: E.M. Godard
Missing and/or runaway juvenile was reported Oct. 18 in the 610 block of Parsonage Street. Investigating officer: M.R. Cartwright.
Gunshots fired was reported Oct. 18 on Roanoke Avenue. Investigating officer: R.W. Lewis.
Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported Oct. 20 in the 1500 block of Emerald Lake Drive. Investigating officer: A.M. Rodriguez.
Communicating threats was reported Oct. 20 in the 100 block of W. Burgess Street. Investigating officer: E.M. Godard.
Larceny of victim’s .40 S&W firearm was reported Oct. 20 in the 300 block of Fearing Street. Investigating officer: C.A. Laporte.
Destruction/damage/vandalism of commercial property was reported Oct. 20 in the 1510 block of W. Ehringhaus Street. Investigating officer: E.M. Godard.
Simple assault was reported Oct. 20 in the 1070 block of U.S. Highway 17 South. Investigating officer: S.M. Wright.
Destruction/damage/vandalism of commercial property was reported Oct. 21 in the 510 block of W. Ehringhaus Street. Investigating officer: A.H. Bazemore.
Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported Oct. 21 in the 1400 block of Roanoke Avenue. Investigating officer: B.J. Martin.
Counterfeiting/forgery was reported Oct. 21 in the 300 block of Colonial Avenue. Investigating officer: T.A. Guarracino.