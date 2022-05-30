Pasquotank Sheriff

Assault and arson were reported May 5 in the 500 block of Commerce Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.T. Harris.

A dog bite was reported May 6 in the 700 block of Anderson Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.

Simple assault was reported May 11 in the 100 block of Corporate Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.M. Smithson.

Aggravated assault was reported May 12 in the 500 block of Commerce Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.A. Owens.

Dog bite was reported May 12 in the 100 block of Pasquotank Station Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.

Call for service was reported May 12 in the 400 block of Pineview Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.A. Hunter.

Call for service was reported May 14 in the 1600 block of East Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.W. Keel.

Simple assault was reported May 14 in the 100 block of Parkers Lane, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: D.A. Boone.


Animal bite was reported May 16 in the 800 block of Old U.S. Highway 17, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.L. Weatherly.

Animal bite was reported May 16 in the 1400 block of River Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.L. Weatherly.

Felony larceny ($1,000 cash) and identity theft were reported May 16 in the 1300 block of Blindman Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.M. Smithson.

Overdose was reported May 16 in the 200 block of South Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.A. Cartwright.

Vehicle fire (1998 Chevy Sebring LX) was reported May 16 in the 1000 block of Commissary Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: K.R. Andrews.

Overdose was reported May 16 in the 1000 block of Halls Creek Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.A. Hunter.

Simple affray and injury to real property were reported May 16 in the 100 block of Country Club Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: K.S. Gregorian.

Death investigation was reported May 16 in the 200 block of Brantwood Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.L. MacLelland.