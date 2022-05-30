Pasquotank sheriff probes aggravated assault at prison From staff reports Julian Eure Author email May 30, 2022 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Pasquotank SheriffAssault and arson were reported May 5 in the 500 block of Commerce Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.T. Harris.A dog bite was reported May 6 in the 700 block of Anderson Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.Simple assault was reported May 11 in the 100 block of Corporate Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.M. Smithson.Aggravated assault was reported May 12 in the 500 block of Commerce Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.A. Owens.Dog bite was reported May 12 in the 100 block of Pasquotank Station Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.Call for service was reported May 12 in the 400 block of Pineview Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.A. Hunter.Call for service was reported May 14 in the 1600 block of East Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.W. Keel.Simple assault was reported May 14 in the 100 block of Parkers Lane, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: D.A. Boone.Animal bite was reported May 16 in the 800 block of Old U.S. Highway 17, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.L. Weatherly.Animal bite was reported May 16 in the 1400 block of River Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.L. Weatherly.Felony larceny ($1,000 cash) and identity theft were reported May 16 in the 1300 block of Blindman Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.M. Smithson.Overdose was reported May 16 in the 200 block of South Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.A. Cartwright.Vehicle fire (1998 Chevy Sebring LX) was reported May 16 in the 1000 block of Commissary Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: K.R. Andrews.Overdose was reported May 16 in the 1000 block of Halls Creek Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.A. Hunter.Simple affray and injury to real property were reported May 16 in the 100 block of Country Club Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: K.S. Gregorian.Death investigation was reported May 16 in the 200 block of Brantwood Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.L. MacLelland. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Julian Eure Author email Follow Julian Eure Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Latest e-Edition The Daily Advance To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Special Editions Albemarle Medical Directory - 2022 Brew Scene - Summer 2022 Best of the Albemarle - 2022 What 2 Watch 1st Responders - 2022 Eastern NC Living - March 2022 Albemarle Magazine Spring 2022 Albemarle Business Directory 2021 Tweets by dailyadvance The Daily Advance Most Popular Articles Images ArticlesMother files lawsuit in son's car chase deathPerquimans woman jailed on charges of 1st degree attempted murder, burglaryMan charged with 2nd-degree murder in 5-year-old's collision deathFutrell lands back in jail in 10 daysChild was victim of homicide, death certificate showsOverturned truck blocks 2 lanes of US 17 in PerquimansLongtime pharmacist, biz owner Stevenson rememberedTrolley No. 1 arrives at new homeOver the moon: Couple satisfying Hertford's sweet toothMayoral runner-up Young won't seek runoff election Images