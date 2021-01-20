Pasquotank Sheriff
Assault on a government official, suspect spit on victim, was reported Jan. 10 at Pasquotank Correctional Institution. Investigating officer: A.L. Owen.
Aggravated assault on a government official, suspect threw toilet water on victim, was reported Jan. 13 at Pasquotank Correctional Institution. Investigating officer: J.C. Gray.
Aggravated assault, inmates assaulting one another, was reported Jan. 12 at Pasquotank Correctional Institution. Investigating officer: S.R. Gaines.
Resisting a public officer was reported Jan. 11 in the 900 block of U.S. Highway 158, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.E. Carawan.
An accidental shooting, victim shot himself in hand while watching video on gun maintenance, was reported Jan. 11 in the 100 block of Nicholas Court, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.R. Gaines.
A dog bite was reported Jan. 12 in the 400 block of Okisko Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: N.J. Williams.
Camden Sheriff
Possession of marijuana was reported Jan. 13 in the 400 block of Old Swamp Road and Christopher Way, South Mills. Investigating officer: D.S. Smith.
Possession of marijuana and possession of marijuana paraphernalia was reported Jan. 13 in the 400 block of Old Swamp Road, South Mills. Investigating officer: D.S. Smith.
Possession of schedule II of a controlled substance was reported Jan. 13 in the 400 block of Old Swamp Road and Christopher Way, South Mills. Investigating officer: D.S. Smith.
Injury to real property was reported Jan. 14 in the 300 block of Bridge Court, Camden. Investigating officer: J.C. Riggs.
An overdose was reported Jan. 16 in the 100 block of Nosay Road, South Mills. Investigating officer: J. Winders.
Assault on a female was reported Jan. 16 in the 200 block of Elm St., South Mills. Investigating officer: J. Winders.
Driving while impaired was reported Jan. 17 in the 100 block of Country Club Road, Camden. Investigating officer: J. Winders.
Possession of marijuana was reported Jan. 18 in the 100 block of U.S. Highway 158, Camden. Investigating officer: D.S. Smith.
Elizabeth City Police
Misdemeanor larceny (by unknown suspect entering retail store and stealing stereo headphones valued at $13) was reported Jan. 14 in the 1830 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: M.L. Ruffin.
Drug/narcotic violations was reported Jan. 14 on McArthur Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.D. Young.
Calls for service was reported Jan. 14 in the 300 block of Rivers Edge Circle, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.L. Parr.
Calls for service was reported Jan. 14 in the 500 block of Catalina Avenue, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: G.D. Whitaker.
Assault with a deadly weapon (by unknown subjects firing gun into occupied vehicle), shooting into an occupied vehicle and discharging a firearm within city limits were reported Jan. 15 in the 900 block of N. Road Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J. Felton.
Simple assault and protective order violation were reported Jan. 15 in the 1100 block of Wood Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.C. Cutler.
Assault (by a juvenile assaulting another juvenile by hitting her and pushing to the ground) was reported Jan. 15 in the 300 block of Cardinal Way, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: M.R. Cartwright.
Drug/narcotic violations and drug equipment violations (by suspect possessing unknown white powdery substance believed to crack cocaine) were reported Jan. 15 in the 1160 block of U.S. Highway 17 South, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: P.U. Onwu.
Larceny of a vehicle license plate was reported Jan. 15 in the 300 block of S. Hughes Boulevard, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.H. Bazemore.
Larceny of money (credit card) was reported Jan. 16 in the 1400 block of London Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.C. Cutler.
Assault by pointing a firearm and larceny of a firearm (9mm Glock handgun valued at $575) were reported Jan. 16 in the 600 block of Corsair Circle, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.C. Lunsford.
Felony possession of a Schedule I controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia (smoking device valued at $40) were reported Jan. 16 in the 1230 block of N. Road Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.J. Thomas.