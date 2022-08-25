Pasquotank Sheriff
Automated teller fraud was reported Aug. 9 in the 100 block of Juniper Landing, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.
Second-degree kidnapping, common law robbery, injury to trees/crops was reported Aug. 9 in the 400 block of Rountree Drive, Elizabeth City. Damage to corn crops valued at $5,300. Stolen property valued at $1,774.
Mulitcolored wallet and its contents were found Aug. 10 in the 1000 block of U.S. Highway 158, Elizabeth City.
Structure fire on back porch of dwelling was reported Aug. 10 in the 500 block of Pointe Vista Drive, Elizabeth City.
Intimidation, someone communicated threats, was reported Aug. 10 in the 700 block of Cherry Glade Road, Elizabeth City.
A verbal altercation reported Aug. 11 in the 1400 block of Millpond Road, Elizabeth City.
Deputies responded Aug. 11 after someone reported receiving unwanted messages.
Burglary and breaking and entering of a vehicle was reported Aug. 11 in the 100 block of Kelly Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.W. Keel.
Potential dangerous dog was reported Aug. 11 in the 1100 block of Stacey Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.
Larceny of a trailer valued at $2,500 was reported Aug. 12 in the 600 block of Oak Stump Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.A. Owens.
Responded Aug. 12 in the 2700 block of Peartree Road, Elizabeth City, to a report of vehicle repossessed in Virginia and brought to Pasquotank County was stolen.
An overdose was reported Aug. 14 in the 100 block of Lady Francis Way, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: D.R. Shelton.
Simple assault was reported Aug. 14 in the 3200 block of Main St. Extended, Elizabeth City.
Burglary and breaking and entering was reported Aug. 15 in the 500 block of Ownley Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.L. Smith.
Motor vehicle theft was reported Aug. 15 in the 800 block of Horseshoe Road, Elizabeth City.
Littering, vandalizing property, was reported Aug. 15 in the 100 block of Blimp View Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.
{p align=”left”}Destruction/damage/vandalism of property, damage to an address post, and littering of less than 15 pounds was reported Aug. 15 in the 100 block of Blimp View Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.
{p align=”left”}A person causing harm to themselves was reported Aug. 15 in the 100 block of Ferry Road, Elizabeth City.
{p align=”left”}Kidnapping abduction, rape was reported Aug. 16 in the 400 block of Creek Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.
{p align=”left”}Camden Sheriff
{p align=”left”}A domestic dispute was reported Aug. 10 in the 100 block of Culpepper Road, South Mills.
{p align=”left”}Deputies picked up dogs Aug. 10 in the 200 block of Sailboat Road, Shiloh.
{p align=”left”}Assault by pointing a gun was reported Aug. 11 in the 300 block of Main St., Gatesville.
{p align=”left”}Possession of marijuana was reported Aug. 13 in the 100 block of Rosabelle Court, Camden.
{p align=”left”}Verbal disturbance was reported Aug. 14 in the 100 block of U.S. Highway 158 West, Camden.