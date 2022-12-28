Pasquotank Sheriff
Burglary and breaking entering was reported Nov. 18 in the 600 block of Crooked Run Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: K.N. Butler.
Assault on a female and communicating threats was reported Nov. 17 in the 200 block of Gaston Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.S. Soria.
Someone obtaining property, $3,000, by false pretenses was reported Nov. 17 in the 1400 block of Edgewood Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.G. Williams.
Unknown person firing 9mm handgun in the roadway was reported Nov. 18 in the 500 block of Blount Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.S. Wheelbarger.
Simple assault, juvenile assaulting parent, was reported Nov. 18 in the 1100 block of Northside Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.E. Thompson.
A cat bite was reported Nov. 20 in the 100 block of Enterprise Drive, Elizabeth City.
Wire fraud, suspect stole $197.55 from victim, was reported Nov. 23 in the 1100 block of Northside Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.G. Williams.
Felony breaking and entering and injury to real property, suspect stole $2,500 worth of property, was reported Nov. 23 in the 1100 block of Northside Road. Investigating officer: W.G. Williams.
Injury to personal property, damage to a vehicle, was reported Nov. 24 in the 1100 block of Loop Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.E. Thompson.
Possession of marijuana was reported Nov. 24 in the 100 block of Coopers Lane, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.M. Lunsford.
Dog fighting was reported Nov. 26 in the 100 block of Enterprise Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: C.W. Bailey.
Injury to personal property, vehicle window was broken, was reported Dec. 3 in the 1000 block of Traci Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.M. Kowalski.
Intimidation, officials received call about possible active shooter at Northeastern High School, was reported at NHS Dec. 1. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.
Caller reporting getting into verbal altercation with roommate Dec. 1 in the 1600 block of Morgans Corner Road, Elizabeth City.
Deputies investigated a death Dec. 10 in the 1100 block of Northside Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.M. Smithson.
Counterfeiting/forgery of checks was reported Dec. 10 in the 100 block of Stedman Lane East, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.J. Parker.
A missing person was reported Dec. 7 in the 1100 block of Ball Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.S. Wheelbarger.
Obtaining property by false pretenses, unauthorized access to a business account, was reported Dec. 7 in the 600 block of Old Hertford Highway, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: D.R. Shelton.
Deputies assisted EMS with a person experiencing medical distress Dec. 9 at Albemarle District Jail
A report of larceny from a service station was reported Dec. 9 in the 1000 block of U.S. Highway 158, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: D.A. Boone.
Felony fleeing to elude law enforcement was reported Dec. 11 in the 200 block of W. Elizabeth St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.M. Smithson.
Animal cruelty was reported Dec. 12 in the 1600 block of Caddy Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.L. Weatherly.
Assault on a female was reported Dec. 12 in the 1300 block of Brothers Lane, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.M. Kowalski.
A person reported losing a prosthetic limb Dec. 12 in the 1300 block of Lynchs Corner Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: K.R. Andrews.