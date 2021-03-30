Pasquotank Sheriff
Breaking and entering and burglary, theft of a $300 antique sextant, was reported March 13 in the 500 block of Lions Club Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: N.R. Wooten.
An animal nuisance complaint was reported March 13 in the 1000 block of Scott Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.J. Smithson.
Display of fictitious license plate was reported March 13 in the 1500 block of Weeksville Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.T. Wentz.
Credit card/ATM fraud of $2,600 was reported March 16 in the 500 block of Crooked Run Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.A. Owens.
Theft of motor vehicle part/accessories, $1,200 catalytic converter, was reported March 16 in the 100 block of Beau Parkway East, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: N.R. Wooten.
A death investigation was reported March 16 in the 1500 block of Jones Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.M. Harris.
Aggravated assault and destruction/damage/vandalism of property ($1,250 damage to a garage door) was reported March 17 in the 1500 block of Millpond Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.E. Carawan.
Simple assault was reported March 17 at Pasquotank Correctional Institution. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.
Failure to return victim’s property was reported March 18 in the 1000 block of Lindsay Court, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: M.C. Swindell.
Breaking and entering and burglary was reported March 18 in the 900 block of Chicken Corner Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.
Failure by a registered sex offender to notify sheriff of an address change was reported March 18 in the 1300 block of Bluff Point Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.L. Meads.
Failure by registered sex offender to notify sheriff’s office of a change of address, residing within 1,000 feet of a school or daycare center and forging/submitting information under false pretenses were reported March 18 in the 100 block of Elsie Court, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.J. Daniels.
Trespass on real property was reported March 21 in the 700 block of Trinkaloe Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.L. Gregory.
Simple assault was reported March 21 in the 700 block of Trinkaloe Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.M. Cappel.
Driving while impaired and speeding were reported March 21 in the 2500 block of U.S. Highway 17 Bypass North. Investigating officer: M.N. Hankins.
Violation of a domestic violence protective order was reported March 21 in the 700 block of Trinkaloe Road. Investigating officer: R.M. Cappel.
Property recovery, a knife and wallet, was reported March 22 in the 500 block of Ownley Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.A. Cartwright.
Fraud obtaining $6,000 by false pretenses/swindle/confidence game was reported March 22 in the 600 block of Methodist Church Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.J. Parker.
Elizabeth City Police
Larceny of three credit cards was reported March 15 in the 1000 block of Walker Avenue, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: E.D. Goodwin.
Larceny (of bookbag, valued at $10) was reported March 18 in the 200 block of E. Main Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.A. Peterson.
Breaking and entering was reported March 18 in the 700 block of Agawam Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.J. Godfrey.
Larceny of a firearm (9mm Smith & Wesson, valued at $400) was reported March 18 in the 910 block of N. Road Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.A. Peterson.
Burglary/breaking and entering and larceny were reported March 18 in the 910 block of Sixth Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.L. Arevalo.
Trespassing was reported March 18 in the 700 block of Greenleaf Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: M.R. Cartwright.
Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported March 18 in the 1600 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.H. Bazemore.
Drug/narcotic violations and drug equipment violations were reported March 18 on Halstead Boulevard, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.D. Young.
Drug/narcotic violations were reported March 18 in the 1010 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.D. Young.
Overdose (subject overdosed on opiate-based drug) was reported March 18 in the 900 block of Bartlett Avenue, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: E.M. Godard.
Assault on a female and domestic incident (by assaulting each other) were reported March 18 in the 1640 block of City Center Boulevard, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: G.C. Bray.