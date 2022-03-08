Pasquotank Sheriff
Injury to county property, damage to the bumper of a sheriff’s patrol car, was reported Feb. 10 in the 700 block of Mt. Hermon Church Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: K.R. Andrews.
Animal control responded to welfare check on two dogs Feb. 19 in the 600 block of W. Colonial Ave., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.J. Smithson.
Deputies responded to unspecified call for service Feb. 21 in the 1000 block of Lindsay Court, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: D.A. Boone.
Larceny of a firearm was reported Feb. 22 in the 500 block of Blount Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.
Contraband, suspicious mail, was found at Albemarle District Jail. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.
A structure fire was reported Feb. 27 in the 1400 block of Turnpike Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.
Wire fraud was reported Feb. 28 in the 600 block of Fire Tower Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.
Displaying fictitious registration/license plate was reported March 1 in the 3300 block of Main Street Ext., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.E. Carawan.
Obtaining property by false pretenses was reported March 3 in the 200 block of Rachel Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.J. McKeuen.
Elizabeth City Police
Drug/narcotic violations, drug equipment violations were reported in the 1100 block of N. Road St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.C. Cutler.
Drug paraphernalia was seized Feb. 25 in the 400 block of S. Hughes Blvd., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.H. Bazemore.
Felony breaking and entering was reported Feb. 25 in the 400 block of Bell St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.C. Hodge.
Damage to real property and driving while impaired was reported Feb. 26 in the 700 block of Raleigh St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: M.R. Cartwright.
Destruction/damage/vandalism to property was reported Feb. 26 in the 800 block of Fourth St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.H. Bazemore.
Suspect left store without paying for merchandise was reported Feb. 26 at Pier 17 Seafood restaurant, 400 block of Halstead Blvd., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.J. Young.
Burglary and breaking and entering and fraud was reported Feb. 27 in the 200 block of Harbor Bay Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: M.R. Lane.
Burglary and breaking and entering and theft from a vehicle were reported Feb. 27 in the 2100 block of Aydlett Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: L. James.
Attempted breaking and entering was reported Feb. 27 in the 3600 block of Union St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: P.U. Onwu.
Larceny of a firearm was reported Feb. 28 in the 300 block of S. Hughes Blvd., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: D.J. Gregory.
Theft of a license plate was reported Feb. 28 in the 800 block of Halstead Blvd., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.A. Stokley.
Felony larceny was reported March 1 in the 1100 block of N. Road St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: D.J. Gregory.
Larceny of a firearm was reported March 1 in the 1700 block of Lobell Lane, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.A. Stokley.
Breaking and entering was reported March 1 in the 1400 block of River Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: M.R. Lane.
Breaking and entering and larceny was reported March 1 in the 1200 block of Highland Ave., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: L. James.
Theft from a motor vehicle was reported March 2 in the 1100 block of Goodwin Ave., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: D.K. Chappell.
Theft from a motor vehicle was reported March 2 in the 1000 block of Flora St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J. Felton.
Breaking and entering of a motor vehicle was reported March 2 in the 1000 block of Bartlett Ave., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J. Felton.
Breaking and entering of a vehicle was reported March 2 in the 700 block of Wareham St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.D. Williams.
Camden Sheriff
Felony larceny was reported Feb. 1 in the 100 block of W. U.S. Highway 158, Camden. Investigating officer: G.W. Winslow.
Injury to real property was reported Feb. 1 in the 200 block of Keeter Barn Road, South Mills. Investigating officer: S.R. Wentz.
A recovered pistol was reported Feb. 2 in the 100 block of Main St., South Mills. Investigating officer: J. Winders.
Deputies investigated a person found dead on arrival Feb. 3 in the 100 block of W. U.S. Highway 158, Camden. Investigating officer: J.C. Riggs.
Communicating threats was reported Feb. 3 in the 100 block of Nikkis Lane, South Mills. Investigating officer: B.W. Pike.