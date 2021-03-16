Pasquotank Sheriff
Possession of less than half an ounce of marijuana, driving while license revoked and speeding was reported Feb. 15 in the 200 block of U.S. Highway 17 North, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: K.M. Bishop.
Intimidation, harassing phone calls, was reported Feb. 12 in the 1800 block of Vine St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.R. Gaines.
Theft of a motor vehicle, a Saturn valued at $1,000, was reported Feb. 13 in the 1000 block of Horseshoe Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.R. Gaines.
A call for service for an unspecified reason was reported Feb. 25 in the 1200 block of Little River Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.A. Hunter.
Seizure of two revolvers because of a domestic violence incident was reported Feb. 26 in the 600 block of Cardwell St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: M.C. Swindell.
A call for service for an unspecified reason was reported Feb. 26 in the 1000 block of Crosswinds Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.L. Maclelland.
A call for service for an unspecified reason was reported Feb. 26 in the 4500 block of Gilberts Beach Road, Tyner. Investigating officer: T.L. Meads.
Driving while under the influence, felony fleeing to elude by motor vehicle and driving while license revoked was reported Feb. 27 in the 300 block of Creek Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: M.C. Swindell.
Credit card/ATM fraud, $400 withdrawn without permission, was reported Feb. 28 in the 2200 block of Shady Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.
A death investigation was initiated Feb. 28 in the 100 block of W. Heron Court, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.R. Gaines.
Recovery of found property was reported Feb. 28 in the 400 block of Pasquotank Station Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.A. Cartwright.
Larceny of a firearm was reported March 1 in the 200 block of Katies Trail, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.S. Wheelbarger.
Theft of an $800 iPad from a motor vehicle was reported March 1 in the 200 block of Poplar Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.A. Owens.
Larceny of 300 wooden pallets was reported March 1 in the 900 block of Old Foreman Bundy Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: N.R. Wooten.
Possession of a weapon in a detention facility was reported March 1 at Albemarle District Jail. Investigating officer: W.M. Harris.
Possession of a weapon, a razor blade, in a jail was reported March 2 at Albemarle District Jail. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.
A fugitive from another state was reported March 3 in the 100 block of U.S. Highway 17 Bypass. Investigating officer: S.A. Owens.
Possession of a dangerous weapon, a razor blade, in a jail was reported March 4 at Albemarle District Jail. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.
Possession of contraband, tobacco in the fingers of a latex glove, in a jail was reported March 4 at Albemarle District Jail. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.
An overdose was reported March 4 in the 900 block of Chicken Corner Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.S. Lewellyn.
Communicating threats was reported March 4 in the 100 block of Teal Trace, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.T. Wentz.
Possession of stolen property was reported March 5 in the 700 block of Glade Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.
Resist, obstruct and delay of a law enforcement officer and assault on a government official was reported March 5 in the 3300 block of Main St. Extended, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: M.N. Hankins.
Aggravated assault, one inmate assaulted another with a homemade cutting instrument, was reported March 6 at Pasquotank Correctional Institution. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.
Drugs found during a traffic stop was reported March 5 in the 700 block of Simpson Ditch Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.M. Cappel.
Violation of a domestic violence protective order and resisting a public officer were reported March 8 in the 700 block of Trinkaloe Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.C. Gray.
Possession of a razor blade weapon and contraband, three AAA batteries, in a detention facility was reported March 8 at Albemarle District Jail. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, three catalytic converters each costing $400, was reported March 9 in the 1200 block of U.S. Highway 17 South, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: N.R. Wooten.
Destruction/vandalism of property was reported March 9 in the 100 block of Olivet Circle, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.S. Lewellyn.
Motor vehicle theft was reported March 9 in the 600 block of Crooked Run Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: N.R. Wooten.