Pasquotank Sheriff
Drug/narcotic violations and drug equipment violations were reported Oct. 26 in the 100 block of Tanglewood Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: KR. Andrews.
Identity theft resulting in theft of $800 from a checking account was reported Oct. 27 in the 1400 block of Mill Pond Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.C. Gray.
A report of a cat being burned to death was turned in Oct. 27 in the 1800 block of W. Ehringhaus St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.J. Smithson.
Larceny of auto parts, four vehicle catalytic converters valued at $1,400 removed from vehicles, was reported Oct. 28 in the 1200 block of U.S. Highway 17 South, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.E. Carawan.
A cat bite was reported Oct. 28 in the 500 block of East Fearing St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: K.M. Spellman.
Aggravated assault and a weapons law violation, homemade knife found in prison facility, was reported Nov. 5 at Pasquotank Correctional Institution. Investigating officer: J.C. Gray.
A death reported in the 300 block of Betty Drive, Elizabeth City, was being investigated Nov. 5. Investigating officer: N.R. Wooten.
Possible fraud of a parcel of property was reported Nov. 6 in the 1400 block of Brothers Lane, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: P.V. Dawson.
Simple assault and assault by pointing a gun and communicating threats, suspect pointed gun at victim’s head and threatened to kill the victim, was reported Nov. 6 in the 700 block of Trinkaloe Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.S. Lewellyn.
Burglary and breaking and entering, damaging $3,600 in property, was reported Nov. 6 in the 1200 block of Northside Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.A. Cartwright.
A dangerous dog and a dog presenting a public nuisance was reported Nov. 7 in the 1000 block of Commissary Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: N.J. Williams.
Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported Nov. 7 in the 2400 block of Peartree Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: M.C. Swindell.
An overdose on an unspecified substance was reported Nov. 7 in the 400 block of Okisko Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.E. Carawan.
A dog bite was reported Nov. 9 in the 400 block of West Broad St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: K.M. Spellman.
A complaint of someone being paid to perform work and then not doing it was reported Nov. 9 in the 100 block of Hunters Trail West, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.L. Gregory.
An inmate attempting suicide at Pasquotank Correctional Institution was reported Nov. 2. Investigating officer: P.V. Dawson.
Report of someone urinating in a horse carrier was reported Nov. 9 in the 100 block of Brickhouse Lane, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.M. Cappel.
Theft of a cat trap was reported Nov. 10 in the 1700 block of Aydlett Circle, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.J. Parker.
Contraband found in a prison was reported Nov. 10 at Pasquotank Correctional Institution. Investigating officer: W.M. Harris.
Fictitious registration was reported Nov. 10 in the 900 block of U.S. Highway 158, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.W. Keel.
Burglary/breaking and entering, someone stole two dirt bikes from shed, was reported Nov. 12 in the 2900 block of Main St. Extended, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.J. Parker.