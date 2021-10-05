Pasquotank Sheriff
Simple assault was reported Aug. 23 in the 900 block of Oak Stump Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.C. Purkett.
Embezzlement was reported Sept. 9 in the 500 block of N. Road St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.A. Owens.
Simple assault was reported Sept. 15 in the 1000 block of Florida Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.A. Cartwright.
Receipt of a suspicious letter through the mail was reported Sept 14 in the 1000 block of Northside Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.D. Goldsmith.
Credit card/ATM fraud, suspect using victim’s credit card without permission, was reported Sept. 17 in the 1500 block of W. Ehringhaus St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.S. Wheelbarger.
Someone selling items that were stolen was reported Sept. 17 in the 500 block of Fearing St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.S. Wheelbarger.
Simple affray, subjects hitting each other in the face and body, was reported Sept. 20 in the 900 block of Oak Stump Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.C. Purkett.
Deputies were investigating the death of a local resident Sept. 17 in the 100 block of Olivet Circle, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.S. Wheelbarger.
An Instagram scam resulting in $2,900 lost in confidence game was reported Sept. 20 in the 1200 block of Northside Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.
Breaking and entering/burglary, theft of $2,701 in tools, was reported Sept. 20 in the 124500 block of U.S. Highway 17 South, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.
Destruction/vandalism of property, gunshots fired into occupied dwelling, was reported Sept. 20 in the 200 block of Everett Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.M. Cappel.
Aggravated assault, inmate threw cup of water at correctional officer, was reported at Pasquotank Correctional Center Sept. 22 in the 500 block of Commerce Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.M. Cappel.
Narcotic violations and drug paraphernalia violations were reported Sept. 20 in the 1100 block of Northside Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.
Felony fleeing to elude, suspect drove off after being stopped for having a suspended license, was reported Sept. 19 in the 100 block of U.S. Highway 17 South/Old US Highway, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.M. Cappel.
Identity theft, information used to open a bank account, was reported Sept. 16 in the 100 block of Agape Way, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.
Theft from a building and breaking and entering a motor vehicle involving the theft of $1,116 of items, including a 45-caliber handgun, were reported Sept. 23 in the 100 block of Chip Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: D.O. White.
A window that appeared to have been blown open by the wind was reported Sept. 23 in the 1100 block of Reid Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.T. Harris.
Aggravated assault was reported Sept. 22 in the 1400 block of George St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: D.Q. White.
An animal bite was reported Sept. 25 in the 100 block of Tideland Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: N.J. Williams.
Animal cruelty was reported Sept. 26 in the 1300 block of Weeksville Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: N.J. Williams.
Elizabeth City Police
Larceny (of $600 in lawn equipment) was reported Sept. 18 in the 700 block of W. Church Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.M. Rodriguez.
Possession of Schedule I and Schedule II controlled substances, possession of less than ½ ounce of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia were reported Sept. 18 in the 1400 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: C.A. Laporte.
Simple assault was reported Sept. 18 in the 1160 block of U.S Highway 17 South, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: M.L. Ruffin.
Assault on a female was reported Sept. 18 in the 110 block of E. Broad Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: C.A. Laporte.