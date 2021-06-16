Pasquotank Sheriff
Assault on a female was reported June 1 in the 1200 block of Little River Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.C. Gray.
Fraud, causing the loss of $2,000 in currency, was reported June 2 in the 900 block of Simpson Ditch Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.
Motor vehicle theft was reported June 2 in the 300 block of Charles St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.
Drug/narcotic violations, someone mailed in drugs to a prison, were reported June 1 at Albemarle District Jail. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.
Destruction/damage to property, victim found bullet hole in side of mobile home, was reported June 2 in the 400 block of Meadstown Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: N.R. Wooten.
A dog bite was reported June 3 in the 400 block of U.S. Highway 158, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.L. Smith.
An overdose was reported June 3 in the 1600 block of Morgans Corner Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.T. Wentz.
Simple assault was reported June 4 in the 1400 block of Northside Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: P.V. Dawson.
Failure to work after being paid $750 was reported June 4 in the 1100 block of Horseshoe Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.J. Parker.
Aggravated assault was reported June 4 at Pasquotank Correctional Institution. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.
Burglary and breaking and entering, theft of a $3,200 TV, was reported June 4 in the 700 block of Trinkaloe Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.S. Wheelbarger.
Simple assault was reported June 6 in the 1100 block of Salem Church Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: P.V. Dawson.
Camden Sheriff
A domestic dispute was reported May 26 in the 400 block of Sandy Hook Road, Shiloh. Investigating officer: R.S. Powers.
Assault inflicting serious injury was reported May 27 in the 100 block of U.S. Highway 158 West, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: D.S. Smith.
A dog bite was reported May 27 in the 100 block of Spence Lane, South Mills. Investigating officer: D.S. Smith.
A call for service for unspecified reasons was reported May 28 in the 100 block of U.S. Highway 158 West, Camden. Investigating officer: W.L. Sawyer.
Assault on a female was reported May 29 in the 100 block of Taylors Lane, Shiloh. Investigating officer: D.S. Smith.
A runaway juvenile was reported May 29 in the 800 block of Sandy Hook Road, Shawboro. Investigating officer: D.S. Smith.
A call for service for unspecified reasons was reported May 29 in the 400 block of Sandy Hook Road. Investigating officer: K. Hayden.
Felony larceny was reported May 30 in the 200 block of Country Club Road, Camden. Investigating officer: J.C. Riggs.
Failure to complete work after being paid $900 was reported June 1 in the 100 block of U.S. Highway 158 West, Camden. Investigating officer: B.W. Pike.
A dangerous dog was reported June 6 in the 100 block of Beech Tree Drive, Shiloh. Investigating officer: J.C. Riggs.
Misdemeanor larceny of a $900 ring was reported June 6 in the 100 block of Gallberry Road, South Mills. Investigating officer: J.C. Riggs.
Larceny of a $1,500 lawnmower was reported June 2 in the 100 block of Jordan Lane, Shiloh. Investigating officer: J.C. Riggs.
Damage to real property, a $200 mailbox, was reported June 2 in the 100 block of Raymond Creek Road, Shiloh. Investigating officer: D.S. Smith.
Possession of marijuana, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and speeding was reported June 2 in the 1300 block of N.C. Highway 343, South Mills. Investigating officer: B.C. Henderson.
Obtaining property by false pretenses/confidence game was reported June 3 in the 200 block of Beech Tree Drive, Shiloh. Investigating officer: J.C. Riggs.
Obtaining property by false pretenses/confidence game was reported June 7 in the 100 block of U.S. Highway 158, Camden. Investigating officer: V. Dunn.
Recovered property, a $100 telephone, was reported June 7 in the 100 block of N.C. Highway 343 North, Camden. Investigating officer: J.C. Riggs.