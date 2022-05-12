Pasquotank Sheriff

Someone impersonating someone else by using their social security number was reported April 7 in the 200 block of Queenswood Blvd., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen. 

Burglary and breaking and entering, shed door was broken, was reported April 21 in the 900 block of Horseshoe Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: N.L. Britton.

Impoundment of potentially dangerous dog was reported April 21 in the 300 block of Kimberly Court, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.J. Smithson.

Recovery of property, a safe recovered from water, was reported April 24 in the 1700 block of Nixonton Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.

An animal bite was reported April 28 in the 100 block of Enterprise Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: N.J. Williams.

A dog bite was reported May 4 in the 1400 block of Millpond Road, Elizabeth City.


Theft of a generator was reported May 5 in the 1100 block of Northside Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.L. Meads.

Fraud involving $1,000 was reported May 5 in the 1900 block of Nixonton Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.

First-degree trespassing was reported May 7 in the 700 block of Pitts Chapel Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen. 

Deputies provided assistance to emergency medical services May 8 in the 1100 block of Millpond Road, Elizabeth City. 

Deputies responded May 9 to someone threatening to harm himself in the 100 block of Park Circle Road East, Elizabeth City. 

Deputies seized a weapon in accordance with a domestic violence protection order May 9 in the 1500 block of Owens Drive, Elizabeth City.

Deputies responded to a case of verbal intimidation May 10 in the 1400 block of Nixonton Road, Elizabeth City.   