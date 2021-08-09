Pasquotank Sheriff
A missing person/runaway was reported July 17 in the 700 block of Trinkaloe Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.A. Hunter.
Intimidating a witness, suspect called wife of victim and attempted to scare her into getting husband to drop charges, was reported July 16 in the 100 block of Margaret Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.
Failure to work after being paid was reported July 17 in the 100 block of Trinity Trail, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.S. Wheelbarger.
Burglary/breaking and entering was reported July 17 in the 700 block of Oak Stump Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: N.R. Wooten.
Obtaining $2,000 in gift cards by false pretenses was reported July 19 in the 200 block of North St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: N.R. Wooten.
A vehicle fire was reported July 19 in the 700 block of U.S. Highway 158, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: D.T. Fogg.
Possession of counterfeit money was reported July 20 at Pasquotank Correctional Institution. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.
Shoplifting was reported July 21 in the 1000 block of U.S. Highway 158, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.E. Carawan.
Deputies seized numerous firearms and ammunition as part of a domestic violence protective order July 26 in the 1100 block of Salem Church Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: P.V. Dawson.
Credit card fraud, suspect used victim's credit card without permission, was reported July 21 in the 500 block of U.S. Highway 158, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.S. Wheelbarger.
Reckless discharge of a firearm and shooting across land without permission was reported July 21 in the 400 block of Griffin Swamp Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.
Aggravated assault was reported July 27 in the 600 block of Blount Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.M. Smithson.
Misdemeanor larceny, roommate allegedly stolen money from victim's wallet, was reported July 25 in the 100 block of Matthews Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.A. Hunter.
Simple assault, two parties declined to press charges, was reported July 23 in the 700 block of Mt. Hermon Church Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.M. Chappel.
Assault on a female was reported July 26 in the 2500 block of Peartree Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.T. Wentz.
Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported July 29 in the 600 block of Blount Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: P.V. Dawson.
A structure fire was reported July 29 in the 300 block of Lane Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.
An overdose was reported July 23 in the 200 block of Powers Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.
An overdose was reported July 25 in the 1200 block of Crawford St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: M.N. Hankins.
A suicide attempt was reported July 24 in the 1500 block of Salem Church Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.S. Wheelbarger.
Obtaining money by false pretenses, $50.78 was wired out of victim's bank account, was reported July 24 in the 100 block of Brickhouse Lane, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.Y. Godfrey.
Damage to personal property was reported July 22 in the 500 block of Commerce Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: N.R. Carver.
Injury to personal property and driving while impaired, suspect urinated in back of patrol car, was reported July 23 in the 2500 block of U.S. Highway 17 Bypass North, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: M.N. Hankins.
Contraband in a confinement facility was reported at Pasquotank Correctional Center July 22. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.
An animal bite was reported July 21 in the 1200 block of Weeksville Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.L. Smith.
Discovery of contraband, narcotics, in a jail was reported July 29 at Albemarle District Jail. Investigating officer: W.G. Williams.
Theft from a vehicle was reported July 30 in the 100 block of Brantwood Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.J. Parker.
Report of someone pumping gas and then not paying for it was reported July 30 at the Duck Thru #34 in the 1000 block of U.S. Highway 158, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: M.C. Swindell.
Simple assault was reported July 31 in the 100 block of Black Walnut Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: K.M. Bishop.
Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported July 31 in the 600 block of Blount Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: M.C. Swindell.
Assault by strangulation was reported Aug. 1 in the 100 block of W. Heron Court, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.A. Cartwright.
A overdose was reported Aug. 1 in the 3000 block of Crystal Lake Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.M. Smithson.
Theft from a building was reported Aug. 2 in the 400 block of Carter Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.A. Owens.
Breaking and entering a vehicle and stealing a $400 firearm was reported Aug. 2 in the 100 block of Charlene Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.J. Parker.
Damage to personal property was reported Aug. 2 in the 100 block of Spindrift Trail, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.T. Wentz.
Display of a fictitious registration number/plate was reported Aug. 2 in the 100 block of North Road St., Ferry Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.M. Cappel.
Aggravated assault, deadly weapon used to inflict serious bodily injury, was reported Aug. 2 at Pasquotank Correctional Institution. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.