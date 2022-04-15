Camden Sheriff
Deputies investigated a boating death March 1 in the 100 block of Milltown Road, Shiloh.
Pasquotank Sheriff
Simple assault was reported April 2 in the 100 block of Widgeon Court, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: I.D. Jordan.
Larceny by employee was reported April 3 in the 1300 block of U.S. Highway 17 South, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.
A missing person was reported April 4 in the 1500 block of Pot-o-Gold Trail, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.A. Cartwright.
Intimidation was reported April 4 in the 600 block of Oak Stump Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: D.A. Boone.
Failure to work after being paid was reported April 5 in the 100 block of Quaker Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.
Breaking and entering was reported April 4 in the 100 block of Corporate Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.A. Hunter.
Elizabeth City Police
Found property was reported March 25 in the 300 block of E. Main St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.J. Young.
Burglary/breaking & entering, larceny of nearly $8000 in video game console, equipment and games were reported March 26 in the 1500 block of River Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.C. Cutler.
Found property was reported March 26 in the 1120 block of U.S. Highway 17 South, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.A. Guarracino.
Burglary/breaking & entering, destruction/damage/vandalism of property were reported March 26 in the 100 block of Wilson St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.H. Bazemore.
Arson, burglary/breaking & entering and larceny were reported March 26 in the 800 block of Boston Ave., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.H. Bazemore.
Call for service was reported March 27 in the 300 block of E. Main St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.C. Lunsford.
Simple assault, breaking & entering and 2nd degree trespassing were reported March 27 in the 1000 block of Butlers Lane, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.A. Guarracino.
Seized drug paraphernalia (crack pipe, syringe) was reported March 27 in the 100 block of W. Ehringhaus St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.H. Bazemore.
Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported March 27 in the 1430 block of N. Road St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.A. Guarracino.
Found property ($200 worth of 5.56mm ammunition) was reported March 27 in the 910 block of Fourth St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.A. Guarracino.
Possession with intent to sell/distribute marijuana, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and felony maintaining a vehicle (police seized $2,847 in cash, two Apple iPhones, a gun conversion kit, ammunition) were reported March 27 on Rivers Edge Circle, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.C. Cutler.
Second degree trespassing was reported March 27 in the 300 block of S. Hughes Blvd., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.Q. Spruill.