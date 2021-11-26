Pasquotank Sheriff
Larceny of a firearm was reported Oct. 29 in the 100 block of Creekside Lane, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.
A dog bite was reported Oct. 30 in the 400 block of Okisko Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.J. Smithson.
Deputies received unknown controlled substances from a reporting party Oct. 31 in the 500 block of Old U.S. Highway 17, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.
Unauthorized use of a vehicle was reported Nov. 1 in the 1100 block of Lynchs Corner Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.M. Smithson.
A dangerous dog and dog bite were reported Nov. 1 in the 100 block of Zack Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: N.J. Williams.
Recovery of property, a box of ammunition and gun oil, was reported Nov. 2 in the 1300 block of U.S. Highway 17 South, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: D.R. Shelton.
Identity theft was reported Nov. 2 in the 200 block of Colonial Ave., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.A. Cartwright.
Simple assault, verbal disturbance that became a physical altercation between five people, was reported Nov. 2. Investigating officer: R.M. Kowalski.
Damage to personal property, $50 to a vehicle, was reported Nov. 2 in the 1200 block of Main Street Extended, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: M.N. Hankins.
Unauthorized use of a vehicle was reported Nov. 2 in the 1400 block of Millpond Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.S. Wheelbarger.
Presenting fictitious information to an officer was reported Nov. 2 in the 2000 block of N. Road St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: M.N. Hankins.
A stabbing of someone in the hand was reported Nov. 4 in the 1000 block of U.S. Highway 158, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.L. Owen.
Simple assault, destruction/vandalism of property, suspect broke into residence and assaulted victim, was reported Nov. 6 in the 100 block of Windwood Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.M. Kowalski.
Motor vehicle theft, car stolen from residence then found wrecked, was reported Nov. 6 in the 400 block of Pasquotank Station Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: D.R. Shelton.
Seizure of fictitious registration plate was reported Nov. 6 in the 200 block of U.S. Highway Bypass South, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.E. Thompson.
Obtaining property by false pretenses, victim was defrauded of $2,980, was reported Nov. 8 in the 100 block of William Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.
Assault by pointing a firearm was reported Nov. 8 in the 1000 block of U.S. Highway 158, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.C. Gray.
Intimidation, communicating threats through texts and emails, was reported Nov. 8 in the 100 block of Timmerman Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: D.O. White.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, suspect stole catalytic converter off truck, was reported Nov. 8 in the 1400 block of Old U.S. Highway 17, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.L. Owen.
A vehicle fire, farm combine caught fire, was reported Nov. 9 in the 900 block of Sandy Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.
Unauthorized use of a vehicle was reported Nov. 9 in the 100 block of Olivet Circle, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.M. Smithson.
A cat bite was reported Nov. 9 in the 1400 block of W. Ehringhaus St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.J. Smithson.
An overdose of prescription medication was reported Nov. 11 in the 100 block of Brickhouse Lane, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.M. Kowalski.
A Social Security card was found Nov. 10 in the 200 block of E. Main St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.P. Simpson.
Breaking and entering and burglary, suspect stole multiple firearms worth $380 from a residence, was reported Nov. 9 in the 1200 block of Glendale Ave., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.A. Owens.
Assault on a female and injury to property were reported Nov. 11 in the 1200 block of Main Street Extended, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.A. Cartwright.
Aggravated assault, inmate assaulted correctional officer, was reported Nov. 10 at Pasquotank Correctional Institution. Investigating officer: M.N. Hankins.
Obtaining property by false pretenses/swindle, suspect sent company $4,500 in gift cards as fraud payment, was reported Nov. 12 in the 2500 block of Dan & Mary St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.
Seized property, a license plate, was reported Nov. 15 in the 200 block of E. Colonial Ave., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.A. Hunter.
Harassing phone calls were reported Nov. 15 in the 1000 block of Northside Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: M.C. Swindell.
Counterfeiting/forgery of $8,836 in checks was reported Nov. 15 in the 1000 block of Crosswinds Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: D.R. Shelton.
Display of fictitious registration plate was reported Nov. 15 in the 1000 block of U.S. Highway 158, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.M. Smithson.
Breaking and entering and burglary, someone broke into storage shed and stole $6,400 in weapons, dirt bikes and other items, were reported Nov. 16 in the 100 block of Merriwood Ave., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.
Missing person was reported Nov. 17 in the 600 block of Okisko Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.W. Keel.
Credit card fraud, someone opened account under victim’s name and withdrew $338, was reported Nov. 17 in the 1400 block of Turnpike Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.S. Wheelbarger.
Receipt of possible contraband through the mail was reported Nov. 19 at Albemarle District Jail. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.
Intimidation, trespassing and communicating threats, was reported Nov. 20 in the 700 block of U.S. Highway 158, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.E. Thompson.
Camden Sheriff
Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported Sept. 28 in the 100 block of Lauren Lane, Shiloh. Investigating officer: S.R. Wentz.
Resisting arrest, giving false information to an officer, driving while license revoked and aiding and abetting a fugitive was reported Oct. 26 in the 200 block of U.S. Highway 158 West and Havenwood Drive, Camden. Investigating officer: S.R. Wentz.
Breaking and entering was reported Oct. 28 in the 100 block of Bourbon St., Camden. Investigating officer: B.W. Pike.
Felony larceny of gold necklace valued at $2,500 was reported Oct. 28 in the 200 block of Main St., South Mills. Investigating officer: G.W. Winslow.
Breaking and entering and burglary, suspect broke into shed and stole ATV valued at $4,500, was reported Oct. 29 in the 400 block of Sandy Hook Road, Shiloh. Investigating officer: J.C. Riggs.
A cat bite was reported Oct. 29 in the 200 block of N.C. Highway 343 N., Camden. Investigating officer: W.L. Sawyer.
Warrants from Pasquotank was served on a person Oct. 30 in the 2300 block of U.S. Highway 17, South Mills. Investigating officer: L. Marcum.
A dog bite was reported Oct. 30 in the 100 block of Dock Landing Loop, South Mills. Investigating officer: J.C. Riggs.