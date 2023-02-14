Pasquotank Sheriff
Littering was reported Jan. 31 in the 600 block of Fire Tower Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.G. Williams.
Deputies responded to a person who was unresponsive Jan. 31 in the 100 block of Timmerman Drive, Elizabeth City.
Obtaining property valued at $51 by false pretenses was reported Jan. 31 in the 1100 block of Salem Church Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.G. Williams.
Larceny of clothing, Apple Watch, birth certificate and Social Security card was reported Jan. 26 in the 1100 block of Meadow Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.G. Williams.
A dangerous or potentially dangerous dog was impounded Jan. 26 in the 100 block of Brickhouse Lane, Elizabeth City.
Harassment was reported Jan. 27 in the 200 block of E. Colonial Ave., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.G. Williams.
Deputies investigated a death Jan. 30 in the 1800 block of Peartree Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.G. Williams.
Aggravated assault was reported Jan. 31 in the 200 block of Lynette Drive, Elizabeth City.
Communicating threats was reported Jan. 30 in the 1000 block of Halls Creek Road, Elizabeth City.
A vehicle fire was reported Jan. 24 in the 300 block of Forest Park Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.G. Williams.
Aggravated assault was reported Jan. 23 in the 1300 block of Four Forks Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.A. Owens.
Wire fraud was reported Feb. 3 in the 100 block of Castle Court, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.W. Keel.
Breaking and entering of a motor vehicle and misdemeanor breaking and entering was reported Feb. 3 in the 200 block of Zack Circle, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.A. Cartwright.
Theft from a motor vehicle, offender stole wallet from truck, was reported Feb. 5 in the 1400 block of Turnpike Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.L. Owen.
