Pasquotank Sheriff
Display of a fictitious license plate was reported Dec. 8 in the 100 block of U.S. Highway 17. Investigating officer: R.M. Chappel.
Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and unlawful carrying of a concealed weapon was reported Dec. 8 in the 100 block of Halstead Blvd./Hughes Blvd., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.M. Cappel.
Theft from a building, suspect took items from employer and wouldn't return company van, was reported Dec. 11 in the 1600 block of Morgans Corner Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.L. Owen.
Second-degree trespassing was reported Dec. 12 in the 1200 block of Little River Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.M. Chappel.
Deputies were investigating a death Dec. 13 in the 100 block of Nancy Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.M. Harris.
Resisting an officer and simple assault, subject resisted commands of a deputy, were reported Dec. 13 in the 1400 block of Salem Church Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: M.N. Hankins.
Credit card/automated teller machine fraud, victim's bank account accessed and money removed without permission, was reported Dec. 16 in the 200 block of Windwood Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.T. Harris.
Seizure of contraband in a prison facility was reported Dec. 16 at Pasquotank Correctional Institution, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer W.M. Harris.
Burglary and breaking and entering of a residence was reported Dec. 16 in the 500 block of Bayside Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.W. Keel.
A citizen reported loaning four chainsaws worth a total of $1,090 to someone who will not return them Dec. 13 in the 100 block of James Circle, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: D.M. Meiggs.
A suspected drug overdose was reported Dec. 16 in the 100 block of Cherokee Park Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.M. Harris.
Someone attempting to provide a controlled substance to a prison inmate through the U.S. mails was reported Dec. 17 at Pasquotank Correctional Institution, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: D.M. Meiggs.
Vehicle theft was reported Dec. 17 in the 200 block of Windwood Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.T. Harris.
Possession of a heroin in a needle was reported Dec. 16 in the 200 block of E. Colonial Ave., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: M.N. Hankins.
Elizabeth City Police
Common law robbery and communicating threats were reported Dec. 16 in the 1200 block of Byrd St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: M.L. Ruffin.
Larceny of a package, someone stole package from victim's porch, was reported Dec. 16 in the 200 block of Rivers Edge Circle, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: C.A. Laporte.
Larceny of a charger cable from the 7-11 in the 3800 block of Patrick Way, Elizabeth City, was reported Dec. 17. Investigating officer: J.D. Colon.
Breaking and entering of a motor vehicle was reported Dec. 17 in the 100 block of Oakwood Lane, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: M.R. Lane.
Recovered property was reported Dec. 17 in the 700 block of Flora St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: C.A. Laporte.
Obtaining property by false pretense, victim's debit card used without authorization, was reported Dec. 17 in the 1700 block of Weeksville Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: M.L. Ruffin.
Theft from motor vehicle, someone attempted to steal a purse, was reported Dec. 17 in the 800 block of Maple St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: L. James.
Larceny by an employee, $201 in merchandise taken without payment, was reported Dec. 17 at Walmart in the 100 block of Tanglewood Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: C.A. Laporte.
Larceny by employee, $120.55 in merchandise taken without payment, was reported Dec. 17 at Walmart in the 100 block of Tanglewood Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.L. Parr.
Larceny of $170 was reported Dec. 17 in the 100 block of Rich Blvd., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.D. Colon.
Destruction/damage of property was reported Dec. 17 in the 300 block of E. Main St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.D. Spellman.
Lost property, lost wallets, was reported Dec. 17 in the 100 block of Tanglewood Parkway, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.D. Colon.
Burglary, larceny of a vacuum cleaner, $50 in food and $100 in cash, was reported Dec. 16 in the 700 block of N. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: C.A. Laporte.