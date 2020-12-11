Pasquotank Sheriff
Breaking and entering, subjects forced open front door of a residence, was reported Nov. 24 in the 600 block of Blount Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.T. Harris.
Display of a fictitious tag, speeding and failure to secure a child was reported Nov. 28 in the 500 block of Interpath Parkway, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: M.N. Hankins.
Possession of someone else’s vehicle was reported Nov. 25 in the 1200 block of Weeksville Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.C. McPherson.
Breaking and entering, someone entered a church, was reported Nov. 26 in the 1900 block of N. Road St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.E. Carawan.
Robbery, two men robbed of $100 by two other men, was reported Nov. 27 in the 100 block of Jessup St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.S. Wheelbarger.
Display of fictitious registration and driving while license revoked was reported Nov. 28 in the 2600 block of U.S. Highway 17 Bypass North, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.W. Keel.
Burglary/breaking and entering, someone attempting to break into a business, was reported Nov. 28 in the 500 block of Bayside Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer; S.A. Owens.
Destruction/damage of property and trespassing on real property were reported Nov. 29 in the 900 block of Ham Overman Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: N.R. Wooten.
Burglary/breaking and entering, someone broke into a vehicle and stole photos, Band-aids and state learners permits, was reported Nov. 29 in the 100 block of Katies Trail, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.M. Harris.
Shots fired were reported Nov. 30 in the 800 block of Pitts Chapel Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: N.R. Wooten.
Intimidation, dissemination of pornography/obscene material, someone sent obscene videos to a Facebook account and threatened caller, was reported Nov. 30 in the 1900 block of N. Road St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.C. McPherson.
Burglary and breaking and entering, suspects broke and removed lock on a gate before taking a handgun, JetSki trailer, two boats, two utility trailers, chain saw, boat motor, generator and other items, was reported Nov. 28 in the 100 block of Harris Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.J. Parker.
Aggravated assault, two parties assaulted one another, was reported Nov. 30 in the 1300 block of U.S. Highway 17 South, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.S. Lewellyn.
Discovery of a weapon in possession of a prison inmate was reported Dec. 1 at Pasquotank Correctional Institution. Investigating officer: W.A. Cartwright.
A swindle/confidence game, victim scammed into sending $4,985.31 to caller, was reported Dec. 1 in the 1200 block of Ramsey Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.J. Parker.
An inmate in possession of controlled substances, a phone and a weapon while in prison was reported Dec. 1 in the 500 block of Commerce Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.A. Cartwright.
Felony fleeing to elude and display of a fictitious registration plate, vehicle failed to stop for blue lights and a siren were reported Dec. 2 in the 1300 block of U.S. Highway 17 South, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.M. Cappel.
Intimidation, victim claims suspect threatened to kill her, was reported Dec. 3 in the 1600 block of N. Road St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: M.N. Hankins.
Simple assault, suspect hit victim in the face, was reported Dec. 5 in the 100 block of Tiff Lane, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.C. Gray.
Theft from a building was reported Dec. 5 in the 1000 block of Northside Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.E. Carawan.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, catalytic converters cut off a van, was reported Dec. 5 in the 1000 block of Horseshoe Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: N.R. Wooten.
The theft of a $2,000 Beneilli shotgun was reported Dec. 5 in the 3100 block of Main St. Extended, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.J. Parker.
Aggravated assault and simple assault, three prison workers assaulted by an inmate at Pasquotank Correctional Institution, was reported Dec. 6. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.
Unauthorized use of a vehicle was reported Dec. 6 in the 1900 block of North Road St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.E. Carawan.
Aggravated assault and burglary and breaking and entering, victim was wounded by a gunshot and had a 870 pump shotgun and $200 in cash stolen from them, was reported Dec. 7 in the 200 block of Creek Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.M. Cappel.
Aggravated assault and destruction/damage/vandalism of property, man stabbed with a knife and a car damaged with a bat, were reported Dec. 7 in the 1100 block of Florida Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: P.V. Dawson.
Burglary/breaking and entering were reported Dec. 7 in the 100 block of Brantwood Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: M.N. Hankins.