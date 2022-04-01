Pasquotank Sheriff
Assault by strangulation was reported March 12 in the 400 block of Fire Tower Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.A. Hunter.
Theft of motor vehicle parts/accessories, a license plate, was reported March 13 in the 100 block of Brock Ridge Run, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: N.L. Britton.
Larceny of a license plate was reported March 13 in the 100 block of Sandfiddler Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: K.M. Bishop.
Obtaining property by false pretenses was reported March 14 in the 500 block of S. Hughes Blvd., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.
Theft from a motor vehicle, laptop and computer materials, was reported March 17 in the 100 block of Cartwright Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.
Assault by strangulation was reported March 17 i the 1400 block of Weeksville Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: K.S. Grigorian.
Identity theft was reported March 17 in the 300 block of Durant Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: M.C. Swindell.
A firearm was turned over to law enforcement for safekeeping March 18 in the 300 block of Brite Ave., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.L. Owen.
Speeding and failure to heed a blue light and siren was reported March 20 in the 1600 block of N. Road St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.W. Keel.
Breaking and entering was reported March 19 in the 400 block of Mill St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.L. Meads.
Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported March 19 in the 100 block of Travis Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.C. Gray.
Destruction of property was reported March 21 in the 800 block of Berea Church Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.A. Hunter.
Deputies served an arrest warrant March 22 in the 1400 block of Weeksville Road, Elizabeth City.
Obtaining money by false pretenses, victim wired money to offender, was reported March 22 in the 1000 block of Scott Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.
Larceny of a dog as reported March 22 in the 400 block of Duchess Lane, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: P.V. Dawson.
An assault was reported March 22 in the 1300 block of Campground Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: K.M. Bishop.
Larceny, suspect stole used air conditioning unit from a business, March 24 in the 100 block of Beau Parkway, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.
Medication stolen from a purse was reported March 23 in the 100 block of Matthews Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.C. Gray.
Deputies received evidence for a sexual assault kit March 26 in the 1100 block of N. Road St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: K.M. Bishop.
Obtaining property by false pretenses was reported March 26 in the 400 block of Betty Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: K.S. Grigorian.
Burglary/breaking and entering, items stolen from underneath mobile homes, was reported March 26 in the 1100 block of Northside Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.
An animal bite was reported March 25 in the 100 block of Ibis Way, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: N.J. Williams.
Assault by pointing a firearm was reported March 25 in the 700 block of Foreman Bundy Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: N.L. Britton.
Damage/destruction of property as reported March 27 in the 1200 block of Northside Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: K.R. Andrews.
Assault by strangulation was reported March 28 in the 1200 block of Glendale Ave., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.D. Way.
Elizabeth City Police
Found property was reported March 25 in the 300 block of E. Main Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.J. Young.
Burglary/breaking & entering, larceny of nearly $8000 in video game console, equipment and games were reported March 26 in the 1500 block of River Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.C. Cutler.
Found property was reported March 26 in the 1120 block of U.S. Highway 17 South, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.A. Guarracino.
Burglary/breaking & entering, destruction/damage/vandalism of property were reported March 26 in the 100 block of Wilson Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.H. Bazemore.
Arson, burglary/breaking & entering and larceny were reported March 26 in the 800 block of Boston Avenue, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.H. Bazemore.
Call for service was reported March 27 in the 300 block of E. Main Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.C. Lunsford.
Simple assault, breaking & entering and 2nd degree trespassing were reported March 27 in the 1000 block of Butlers Lane, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.A. Guarracino.
Seized drug paraphernalia (crack pipe, syringe) was reported March 27 in the 100 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.H. Bazemore.
Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported March 27 in the 1430 block of N. Road Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.A. Guarracino.
Found property ($200 worth of 5.56mm ammunition) was reported March 27 in the 910 block of Fourth Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.A. Guarracino.
Possession with intent to sell/distribute marijuana, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and felony maintaining a vehicle (police seized $2,847 in cash, two Apple iPhones, a gun conversion kit, ammunition) were reported March 27 on Rivers Edge Circle, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.C. Cutler.
Second degree trespassing was reported March 27 in the 300 block of S. Hughes Boulevard, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.Q. Spruill.