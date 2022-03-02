Pasquotank Sheriff
An animal bite was reported Feb. 21 in the 100 block of Esquire Lane, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: N.J. Williams.
Weapons on jail premises, inmate had a plastic shank, was reported Feb. 18 at Albemarle District Jail.
Destruction/vandalism of property, a church sign at Evangelical Methodist Church was shot, was reported Feb. 17 in the 800 block of Okisko Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.
A call for service for unspecified incident was reported Feb. 21 in the 1000 block of Lindsay Court, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: D.A. Boone.
Larceny of a firearm was reported Feb. 22 in the 500 block of Blount Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.
Burglary/breaking and entering was reported Feb. 24 in the 200 block of Creek Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.W. Keel.
Contraband found in a detention facility was reported Feb. 23 at Albemarle District Jail. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.
A welfare check on dogs was requested in the 600 block of W. Colonial Ave., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.J. Smithson.
Larceny of metal, $21,000 worth of copper, was reported Feb. 24 in the 1000 block of W. Ehringhaus St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.
An overdose was reported Feb. 25 in the 1100 block of Possum Quarter Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.A. Hunter.
A structure fire was reported in the 1400 block of Turnpike Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.
Felony larceny, Honda ATV stolen, was reported Feb. 27 in the 600 block of Egan Lane, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.
Simple assault was reported Feb. 26 in the 100 block of Mallard Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: D.R. Shelton.
Deputies investigated a death Feb. 25 in the 900 block of Old Foreman Bundy Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.
Recovery of property was reported Feb. 27 in the 100 block of Brickhouse Lane, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.A. Hunter.
Recovery of property, a PAC trailer, was reported Feb. 25 in the 1900 block of N. Road St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.A. Hunter.
Seizure of a weapon in accordance with a domestic violence protective order was reported Feb. 27 in the 700 block of Second St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: K.M. Bishop.
Camden Sheriff
Communicating threats was reported Jan. 26 in the 200 block of Scotland Road, Camden. Investigating officer: H. Copeland.
A suicide was reported Jan. 27 in the 900 block of N.C. Highway 343, South Mills. Investigating officer: R. Durham.
Animal control picked up a stray animal Jan. 28 in the 100 block of Buck Run, South Mills. Investigating officer: W.L. Sawyer.
Assault on a female was reported Jan. 29 in the 200 block of Wickham Road, Shiloh. Investigating officer: J. Winders.
Simple assault was reported Jan. 30 in the 100 block of Bridge Court, Camden. Investigating officer: C. Rollings.
A welfare check was conducted Jan. 29 in the 100 block of the Camden Causeway, Camden. Investigating officer: C. Rollings.
Trespassing was reported Jan. 30 in the 100 block of Conner Farm Road, South Mills. Investigating officer: J. Winders.
An unspecified disturbance was reported Jan. 30 in the 2300 block of U.S. Highway 17 South, South Mills. Investigating officer: D.S. Smith.
Fraud was reported Jan. 31 in the 100 block of Beech Tree Drive, Shiloh. Investigating officer: R. Durham.
A verbal disturbance was reported Jan. 31 in the 100 block of W. U.S. Highway 158, Camden. Investigating officer: L. Marcum.
Felony larceny was reported Feb. 1 in the 100 block of W. U.S. Highway 158, Camden. Investigating officer: G.W. Winslow.
Injury to real property was reported Feb. 1 in the 200 block of Keeter Barn Road, South Mills. Investigating officer: S.R. Wentz.
A recovered pistol was reported Feb. 2 in the 100 block of Main St., South Mills. Investigating officer: J. Winders.
Deputies investigated a person found dead on arrival Feb. 3 in the 100 block of W. U.S. Highway 158, Camden. Investigating officer: J.C. Riggs.