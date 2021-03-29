Pasquotank Sheriff
Drugs found during a traffic stop was reported March 5 in the 700 block of Simpson Ditch Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.M. Cappel.
Destruction/damage/vandalism of property and shooting into an occupied dwelling were reported March 6 in the 1900 block of West Main St., Extended, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.G. Williams.
Assault by pointing a gun was reported March 6 in the 2200 block of W. Main St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.S. Wheelbarger.
Violation of a domestic violence protective order and resisting a public officer were reported March 8 in the 700 block of Trinkaloe Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.C. Gray.
Possession of a razor blade weapon and contraband, three AAA batteries, in a detention facility was reported March 8 at Albemarle District Jail. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.
Theft of motor vehicle parts, three catalytic converters each costing $400, was reported March 9 in the 1200 block of U.S. Highway 17 South, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: N.R. Wooten.
Destruction/vandalism of property was reported March 9 in the 100 block of Olivet Circle, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.S. Lewellyn.
Failure by an offender to report in person to the sheriff’s office was reported March 9 in the 1900 block of Evergreen Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.L. MacLelland.
Motor vehicle theft was reported March 9 in the 600 block of Crooked Run Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: N.R. Wooten.
Possession of less than half an ounce of marijuana was reported March 10 in the 1300 block of U.S. Highway 17 South, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.L. Meads.
Failure by a registered sex offender to report in person to the sheriff’s office and failure to notify the sheriff of online identifiers was reported March 12 in the 1100 block of Florida Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.L. Meads.
Assault by pointing a gun was reported March 12 in the 3900 block of U.S. Highway 17 North, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.T. Wentz.
Aggravated assault was reported March 12 at Pasquotank Correctional Institution. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.
Discovery of a fake $100 bill on the ground was reported March 12 in the 400 block of Selden St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: N.R. Wooten.
An animal nuisance complaint was reported March 13 in the 1000 block of Scott Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.J. Smithson.
Breaking and entering and burglary, theft of a $300 antique sextant, was reported March 13 in the 500 block of Lions Club Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: N.R. Wooten.
Display of fictitious license plate was reported March 13 in the 1500 block of Weeksville Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.T. Wentz.
Credit card/ATM fraud of $2,600 was reported March 16 in the 500 block of Crooked Run Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.A. Owens.
Theft of motor vehicle part/accessories, $1,200 catalytic converter, was reported March 16 in the 100 block of Beau Parkway East, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: N.R. Wooten.
A death investigation was reported March 16 in the 1500 block of Jones Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.M. Harris.
Aggravated assault and destruction/damage/vandalism of property ($1,250 damage to a garage door) was reported March 17 in the 1500 block of Millpond Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.E. Carawan.
Simple assault was reported March 17 at Pasquotank Correctional Institution. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.
Failure to return victim’s property was reported March 18 in the 1000 block of Lindsay Court, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: M.C. Swindell.
Breaking and entering and burglary was reported March 18 in the 900 block of Chicken Corner Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.
Failure by a registered sex offender to notify sheriff of an address change was reported March 18 in the 1300 block of Bluff Point Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.L. Meads.
Failure by registered sex offender to notify sheriff’s office of a change of address, residing within 1,000 feet of a school or daycare center and forging/submitting information under false pretenses were reported March 18 in the 100 block of Elsie Court, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.J. Daniels.
Trespass on real property was reported March 21 in the 700 block of Trinkaloe Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.L. Gregory.
Simple assault was reported March 21 in the 700 block of Trinkaloe Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.M. Cappel.
Driving while impaired and speeding were reported March 21 in the 2500 block of U.S. Highway 17 Bypass North. Investigating officer: M.N. Hankins.
Violation of a domestic violence protective order was reported March 21 in the 700 block of Trinkaloe Road. Investigating officer: R.M. Cappel.
Property recovery, a knife and wallet, was reported March 22 in the 500 block of Ownley Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.A. Cartwright.
Fraud obtaining $6,000 by false pretenses/swindle/confidence game was reported March 22 in the 600 block of Methodist Church Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.J. Parker.