Pasquotank Sheriff
Littering of less than 15 pounds, offender’s trash found on side of road off Fire Tower Road, was reported Feb. 20 in the 600 block of Fire Tower Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.W. Keel.
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 AM TUESDAY TO 5 PM EST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...North winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and rough waters expected. * WHERE...Albemarle, Croatan, and Roanoke Sounds and the Alligator River. * WHEN...From 8 AM Tuesday to 5 PM EST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&
Structure fire, suspect tampered with electrical box causing fire, was reported Feb. 20 in the 100 block of Dorri Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.G. Williams.
Found property, someone found a safe while magnet fishing, Feb. 20 in the 300 block of Creek Road and Birdie Lane, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.G. Williams.
Burglary/breaking and entering, suspect stole ladders, other materials, was reported Feb. 20 in the 100 block of Brock Ridge Run, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.W. Keel.
Obtaining property by false pretenses was reported Feb. 21 in the 2600 block of Dan & Mary St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.A. Owens.
A dog fight was reported Feb. 21 in the 2100 block of Eleuthera Way, Elizabeth City.
Littering of less than 15 pounds was found Feb. 22 along the roadway in the 600 block of Fire Tower Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.W. Keel.
A potentially dangerous dog was reported Feb. 24 in the 1000 block of Bateman Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.
