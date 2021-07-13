Pasquotank Sheriff
Burglary/breaking and entering, theft of a firearm, 9MM Glock handgun, was reported July 3 in the 400 block of N. Hughes Blvd., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: M.R. Lane.
Communicating threats was reported July 3 in the 1200 block of Saunders Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.C. Cutler.
Communicating threats was reported July 4 in the 100 block of Colonial Ave., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: E.M. Godard.
Elizabeth City Police
Recovered property, a powdery white substance, was reported June 30 in the 300 block of Dyer St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.A. Stokley.
Display of fictitious license plate was reported June 30 in the 300 block of E. Ehringhaus St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.M. Rodriguez.
Obtaining property by false pretenses, suspect paid city bill with worthless check, was reported June 30 in the 300 block of Colonial Ave., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: M.L. Ruffin.
Destruction/damage/vandalism of property, suspect threw piece of cinderblock at window causing it to break, was reported July 1 in the 700 block of Factory St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: G.D. Whitaker.
Lost property, suspect left cellphone in back of patrol car, was reported July 1 in the 500 block of S. Hughes Blvd., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: M.L. Ruffin.
Larceny, suspect used victims EBT card, was reported July 1 in the 600 block of S. Hughes Blvd., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.L. Parr.
Obtaining property by false pretenses and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported July 1 in the 100 block of Forrest Skipper Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: C.A. Laporte.
Destruction/damage/vandalism of property, graffiti on a city street, was reported July 2 in the 700 block of Jefferson St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: E. Rodriguez.
Breaking and entering was reported July 2 in the 200 block of Queen St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: E.M. Godard.
Breaking and entering of motor vehicle and burglary, a 9MM Glock handgun was stolen, was reported July 3 in the 400 block of Hughes Blvd., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: M.R. Lane.
Threats were communicated in the 1200 block of Saunders Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.C. Cutler.
Threats were communicated July 4 in the 100 block of E. Colonial Ave., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: E.M. Godard.
Camden Sheriff
A dog bite was reported June 15 in the 100 block of Whitehurst Lane, Camden. Investigating officer: J.C. Riggs.
A welfare check was conducted June 15 in the 1400 block of N.C. Highway 343 South, Shiloh. Investigating officer: C. Rollings.
Larceny of mail was reported June 16 in the 200 block of Sleepy Hollow Road, Camden. Investigating officer: M. Durham.
Harassment was reported June 17 in the 300 block of Sandy Hook Road, Shiloh. Investigating officer: D.L. Egan.
A lost firearm, a 9 MM Ruger valued at $300, and a lost leather holster valued at $50, were reported June 19 in the 2300 block of U.S. Highway 17, South Mills. Investigating officer: J.C. Riggs.
An overdose was reported June 19 in the 100 block of Walston Lane, Shiloh. Investigating officer: C. Rollings.
Destruction/vandalism of property was reported June 20 in the 100 block of Trotman Road, Shiloh. Investigating officer: B.W. Pike.
A welfare check was conducted June 20 in the 100 block of Trafton Road, Camden. Investigating officer: C. Rollings.
Threats were communicated June 20 in the 100 block of Nosay Road, South Mills. Investigating officer: R.S. Powers.
Obtaining property by false pretenses, $2,700 in currency, was reported June 21 in the 300 block of N.C. Highway 343 South, Camden. Investigating officer: J.C. Riggs.
A welfare check was conducted June 21 in the 100 block of River Bridge Road, South Mills. Investigating officer: M. Durham.
Simple assault was reported June 21 in the 300 block of Main Road, Camden. Investigating officer: M. Durham.
Harassment was reported June 21 in the 200 block of Holland Drive, Camden. Investigating officer: S.S. Wentz.
Obtaining property by false pretenses, $3,000 removed from checking account, was reported June 22 in the 400 block of Old Swamp Road, South Mills. Investigating officer: V. Dunn.
Identity theft was reported June 21 in the 100 block of Wesley Road, Shiloh. Investigating officer: J.C. Riggs.
Lost property, a $499 Apple watch, was reported June 23 in the 100 block of Milltown Road, Shiloh. Investigating officer: B.W. Pike.
Threats were communicated June 23 in the 800 block of N.C. Highway 343 South, Shiloh. Investigating officer: B.W. Pike.
A vehicle fire involving a 1997 Dodge Dakota was reported June 23 in the 100 block of U.S. Highway 17 at Landing Way in South Mills. Investigating officer: J. Winders.
Destruction/vandalism of property, a $10,000 trailer and $1,600 Stihl Cutquick, was reported June 24 in the 100 block of Horseshoe Road, South Mills. Investigating officer: B.W. Pike.
Deputies responded to a person with a mental disorder June 24 in the 1400 block of N.C. Highway 343 South, Shiloh. Investigating officer: B.W. Pike.
Damage to property, a $50 mailbox, was reported June 24 in the 100 block of N.C. Highway 343 South, Camden. Investigating officer: B.W. Pike.