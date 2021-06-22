Pasquotank Sheriff
Larceny of a mobile telephone and $200 in cash and motor vehicle theft, $5,498 Honda Odyssey, was reported June 17 in the 1100 block of Northside Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.A. Owens.
Obtaining property by false pretenses, victim was defrauded by $500, was reported June 17 in the 1500 block of Weeksville Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.
Aggravated assault, assault on a female, and destruction/damage/vandalism of property, woman shot in toe with BB gun, was reported June 10 in the 1200 block of Glendale Ave., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: P.V. Dawson.
Simple assault was reported June 14 in the 100 block of Madeline Lane, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.R. Wentz.
Communicating threats was reported June 14 in the 100 block of Brantwood Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: K.M. Bishop.
Aggravated assault was reported June 13 in the 2200 block of Main St. Extended, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.S. Wheelbarger.
Drug and drug equipment violations, suspect had marijuana and marijuana paraphernalia in his possession was reported June 9 in the 600 block of Meadstown Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: K.M. Bishop.