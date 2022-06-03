Pasquotank Sheriff
Theft of a motor vehicle, a Nissan Frontier valued at $18,000, was reported May 16 in the 700 block of Pitts Chapel Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.
Credit card/automated teller machine fraud was reported May 16 in the 100 block of Driftwood Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.
Larceny of student medication was reported May 17 in the 1000 block of Northside Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.
Simple assault, destruction/vandalism of property and communicating threats was reported May 17 in the 200 block of Reedy Creek Drive, Elizabeth City.
Drug/narcotic violations, someone had possible controlled substances in their possession, were reported May 18 at Albemarle District Jail.
Found property was reported May 19 in the 700 block of Main Street, South Mills. Investigating officer: R. Durham.
Injury to real property and discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling was reported May 19 in the 100 block of Spindrift Trail, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.
A threatened suicide was reported May 19 in the 100 block of Mill Run Loop, South Mills.
A dog bite was reported May 19 in the 600 block of Crooked Run Road, Elizabeth City.
Animal control was reported May 20 in the 100 block of Lamb’s Road, Camden. Investigating officer: W.L. Sawyer.
Lost license plate was reported May 20 in the 200 block of Perkins Road, Shiloh. Investigating officer: D.S. Smith.
Deputies took possession of several firearms for safekeeping May 20 in the 100 block of Park Circle Road, Elizabeth City.
Deputies responded to an assistance call for an unconscious man May 21 in the 1300 block of Lynches Corner, Elizabeth City. The incident became a death investigation.
Simple assault was reported May 21 in the 100 block of Caboose Court, Camden. Investigating officer: J. Winders.
Simple assault was reported May 21 in the 100 block of Creek Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: D.R. Shelton.
Motor vehicle wreck involving two vehicles with total value of $20,000 was reported May 21 in the 800 block of U.S. Highway 158, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: K.R. Andrews.
Motor vehicle wreck involving a fatality was reported May 21 in the 800 block of U.S. Highway 158, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.
An overdose was reported May 21 in the 100 block of Park Circle Road, Elizabeth City.
Suicide attempt was reported May 22 in the 100 block of Caboose Court, Camden. Investigating officer: C. Rollings.
Recovery of property, a $600 Samsung mobile phone, was reported May 22 in the 2200 block of Main St. Extended, Elizabeth City.
Destruction/vandalism of property, $100 damage by a golf ball, was reported May 22 in the 1000 block of Elbert Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer.
Breaking and entering, theft of $500 in power tools, was reported May 22 in the 1100 block of Northside Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: K.S. Grigorian.
An attempted suicide was reported May 23 in the 100 block of Brickhouse Lane, Elizabeth City.
Simple assault was reported May 23 in the 800 block of Griffin Swamp Road, Elizabeth City.
Theft of motor vehicle parts/accessories was reported May 23 in the 900 block of Berea Church Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.
Possession of marijuana was reported May 23 in the 2300 block of U.S. Highway 17, South Mills. Investigating officer: D.S. Smith.
Harassment was reported May 24 in the 100 block of Zack Circle, Elizabeth City.
Theft of motor vehicle parts was reported May 24 in the 1300 block of U.S. Highway 17 South, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.
Lost/stolen mail was reported May 24 in the 1900 block of N. Road St., Elizabeth City.
Elizabeth City Police
Property damage was reported May 9 in the 800 block of Cardwell Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.S. Mateo.
Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported May 9 in the 100 block of Tanglewood Parkway, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.C. Colon.
Larceny of two smartphones with combined value of more than $2200 was reported May 9 in the 500 block of Roanoke Avenue, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: E.D. Goodwin.
Damage to property (ECPD patrol car valued at $20,000) was reported May 10 in the 100 block of E. Fearing Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.L. Parr.
Burglary/breaking & entering, destruction/damage/vandalism of property and larceny of more than $4,000 in goods (including two .22 caliber handguns valued at $500 each) were reported May 11 in the 400 block of Halstead Boulevard, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.C. Cutler.