Pasquotank Sheriff
Communicating threats was reported Oct. 4 in the 300 block of Travis Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.M. Kowalski.
Drug/narcotic violation, vehicle registration plate seizure, driving while license revoked and fictitious registration were reported Oct. 5 in the 1200 block of Halstead Boulevard, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: K.R. Andrews.
Missing person was reported Oct. 7 in the 100 block of Juniper Landing, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.
Breaking and entering involving larceny of $977 of building equipment was turned in Oct. 9 in the 1100 block of Horseshoe Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.
Destruction/damage to property was reported Oct. 11 in the 1200 block of Main St. Extended, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.S. Wheelbarger.
Suspect who didn’t pay after fence was installed was reported Oct. 12 in the 1800 block of Peartree Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.J. Daniels.
Theft from a residence, computer and construction equipment valued at $960, was reported Oct. 14 in the 2000 block of Main St. Extended, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.
Possession of a green leafy substance in a jail was reported Oct. 14 at Albemarle District Jail. Investigating officer: K.R. Andrews.
Burglary/breaking and entering, larceny of pistols and damage to doors, was reported Oct. 15 in the 1100 block of Lynches Corner Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.M. Smithson.
Subject impersonating Spectrum cable worker was reported Oct. 15 in the 400 block of Planters Run, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.R. Gaines.
Drug/narcotic violations were reported Oct. 16 at Albemarle District Jail. Investigating officer: S.W. Keel.
Theft of a motor vehicle was reported Oct. 17 in the 100 block of Danielle Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.J. Parker.
Missing person was reported Oct. 18 in the 3000 block of Crystal Lake Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: D.O. White.
Assault on a government official was reported at Pasquotank Correctional Institution Oct. 19. Investigating officer: D. White.
Someone shining light into caller’s yard and residence was reported Oct. 19 in the 1500 block of Salem Church Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: K.M. Bishop.
An animal bite was reported Oct. 19 in the 700 block of Trinkaloe Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: N.J. Williams.
A suspect harassing someone for money was reported Oct. 21 in the 200 block of E. Colonial Ave., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.J. Daniels.
A missing person was reported Oct. 21 in the 1500 block of Wades Point Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.M. Smithson.
Simple assault was reported Oct. 21 in the 100 block of Juniper Landing, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.L. Maclelland.
A motor vehicle theft was reported Oct. 22 in the 300 block of Queenswood Blvd., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.
Larceny of flat bed trailer from worksite valued at $5,000 was reported Oct. 22 in the 900 block of Well Field Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: N.R. Wooten.
Possession of controlled substances in a jail/prison was reported Oct. 22 at Albemarle District Jail. Investigating officer: D.O. White.
Camden Sheriff
Deputies conducted a non-criminal death investigation in the 100 block of Long Pine Road, South Mills Sept. 27. Investigating officer: L. Marcum.
Calls for service was reported Oct. 5 in the 1000 block of Scott Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: K.S. Grigorian.
Dangerous dog and violation of leash law were reported Oct. 6 in the 2100 block of Forest Circle, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: N.J. Williams.
Animal bite was reported Oct. 6 in the 100 block of Nicholas Court, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: N.J. Williams.
Burglary/breaking and entering was reported Oct. 6 in the 100 block of Berkley Trailer Court Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.T. Wentz.
Impersonation (identity documents) was reported Oct. 6 in the 400 block of Lane Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.R. Gaines.
Abandonment of an animal was reported Oct. 10 in the 1900 block of Weeksville Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: N.J. Williams.
Elizabeth City
Burglary/breaking and entering, larceny and destruction/damage/vandalism of property (of a business, with more than $3,000 in stolen merchandise, plus another $1,000 property damage) were reported Sept. 20 in the 1760 block of City Center Boulevard, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: D.R. Shelton.
Larceny ($400 in lawn equipment from specialty store) and false pretense/swindle/confidence game were reported Sept. 20 in the 1110 block of Halstead Boulevard, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: D.R. Shelton.
Burglary/breaking and entering (of a residence, with more than $1,000 in items stolen) and larceny were reported Sept. 20 in the 200 block of S. Road Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: D.R. Shelton.
Drug abuse was reported Sept. 20 in the 1000 block of Walker Avenue, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: M.R. Cartwright.
Breaking and entering (motor vehicle) and theft from a motor vehicle were reported Sept. 21 in the 800 block of Baxter Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.J. Thomas.
Debit card fraud (with $619 stolen) was reported Sept. 21 in the 120 block of Rosedale Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.H. Bazemore.
Shoplifting (from a discount store) was reported Sept. 21 in the 1400 block of W. Ehringhaus Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.J. Young.
Larceny (of a laptop valued at $650 from a residence) was reported Sept. 22 in the 840 block of Halstead Boulevard, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: G.D. Whitaker.
False pretenses was reported Sept. 23 in the 100 block of Ida Acres Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: M.L. Ruffin.
Burglary/breaking & entering, destruction/damage/vandalism of property were reported Sept. 23 in the 100 block of Ward Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.D. Way.