Pasquotank Sheriff
An overdose was reported June 29 in the 1100 block of Horseshoe Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: K.R. Andrews.
Destruction/damage/vandalism to property was reported June 29 in the 1600 block of Morgans Corner Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: P.V. Dawson.
Possession of schedule II of a controlled substance was reported June 28 in the 200 block of Executive Drive South, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.A. Hunter.
Weapons law violations were reported June 28 in the 2000 block of N. Road Street/Berea Church Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: K.R. Andrews.
Simple assault was reported June 27 in the 100 block of Bonney St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: M.N. Hankins.
A death investigation, person died of natural causes, was reported June 27 in the 200 block of Rosecroft Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.L. Gregory.
Elizabeth City Police
Destruction/damage/vandalism of property, graffiti on a city street, was reported July 2 in the 700 block of Jefferson St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: E. Rodriguez.
Breaking and entering was reported July 2 in the 200 block of Queen St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: E.M. Godard.
Burglary/breaking and entering, theft of a firearm, 9MM Glock handgun, was reported July 3 in the 400 block of N. Hughes Blvd., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: M.R. Lane.
Communicating threats was reported July 3 in the 1200 block of Saunders Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.C. Cutler.
Communicating threats was reported July 4 in the 100 block of Colonial Ave., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: E.M. Godard.