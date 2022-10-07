Pasquotank Sheriff
A wreck with injuries by crashing into ditch and not wearing helmets was reported Sept. 11 in the 600 block of Commerce Drive. Investigating officer: D.R. Shelton.
Destruction/damage/vandalism of property (about $1,900 in damage to 1986 PIER Arrow work vehicle) was reported Sept. 11 in the 1000 block of Northside Road. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.
Destruction/damage of property, $170 window, was reported Sept. 12 in the 100 block of Madeline Lane, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: D.Q. White.
A vehicle fire, vehicle engulfed in flames as owner worked on it, was reported Sept. 12 in the 400 block of Meadstown Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.
Display of fictitious registration and driving without an operator’s license was reported Sept. 12 in the 1500 block of Millpond Road/U.S. 158, Elizabeth City.
Theft from a motor vehicle was reported Sept. 12 in the 2900 block of Main St. Extended, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.T. Harris.
Injury to personal property, someone threw rock and damaged semi-truck, was reported Sept. 13 in the 700 block of Trinkaloe Road, Elizabeth City.
Lawnmower fire was reported Sept. 13 in the 100 block of Princess Anne Circle, Elizabeth City.
Assault inflicting serious physical injury on a detention facility employee was reported Sept. 14 at Pasquotank Correctional Institution. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.
Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was reported Sept. 15 in the 1800 block of Nixtonton Road, Elizabeth City.
Second-degree trespass was reported Sept. 14 in the 500 block of Jackson Lane, Elizabeth City.
A domestic protective order violation was reported Sept. 14 at the Pasquotank Courthouse.
Someone pointing a shotgun in the direction of second person and firing into the air was reported Sept. 14 in the 2900 block of Main St., Extended, Elizabeth City.
Deputies investigated a death Sept. 14 in the 1300 block of Newland Road, Elizabeth City.
Assault inflicting physical injury on a detention facility employee was reported Sept. 14 at Pasquotank Correctional Center. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.
Person going armed to the terror of the public was reported Sept. 15 at the Walmart Supercenter, 100 block of Tanglewood Parkway, Elizabeth City.
Intimidation, person threatened another with a knife, was reported Sept. 15 in the 700 block of Trinkaloe Road, Elizabeth City.
Destruction/vandalism of property and hit and run, victim’s mailbox struck by mail carrier, was reported Sept. 21 in the 400 block of Betty Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.W. Keel.
Littering was reported Sept. 21 in the 700 block of Fire Tower Road, Elizabeth City.
Larceny of a license plate was reported Sept. 21 in the 100 block of Agape Way, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: D.A. Boone.
A suicide attempt was reported Sept. 21 in the 300 block of Orchard Drive, Elizabeth City.
Deputies recovered drugs from Albemarle District Jail on Sept. 21. Investigating officer: S.R. Gaines.
Destruction/damage/vandalism of property, church sign damaged, was reported Sept. 23 at Freeway Tabernacle of Prayer, 700 block of Simpson Ditch Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.E. Thompson.
Possible overdose was reported Sept. 25 in the 1900 block of N. Road St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: K.N. Butler.
Simple assault, theft of a firearm and other property totaling $2,710 in value, was reported Sept. 26 in the 100 block of James Circle, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.L. Meads.
Larceny of a yard sweeper was reported Sept. 26 in the 100 block of Northside Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.A. Owens.
Larceny of a license plate was reported Sept. 26 in the 100 block of Windsor Court, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.
Burglary and breaking and entering and motor vehicle theft was reported Sept. 26 in the 700 block of Esclip Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.S. Wheelbarger.
Larceny of a four-wheel vehicle was reported Sept. 26 in the 2500 block of Peartree Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.S. Wheelbarger.
Check for $50 stolen from mailbox was reported Sept. 26 in the 600 block of Body Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.L. Owen.
Camden Sheriff
Misdemeanor larceny, theft of dirt, was reported Sept. 8 in the 100 block of Bourbon St., Camden. Investigating officer: A.J. Dimichele.
Deputies picked up stray kitten Sept. 9 in the 100 block of Arnold Road, Camden.
A dumpster fire was reported Sept. 9 in the 200 block of Pee Dee Drive, Shiloh. Investigating officer: S.R. Wentz.
Breaking and entering, concession stand broken into, Sept. 10 in the 100 block of Noblitt Drive, Camden. Investigating officer: J.C. Riggs.
Second-degree burglary, suspect accused of entering home without permission, was reported Sept. 11 in the 100 block of Glen Drive, Shiloh. Investigating officer: J.C. Riggs.
Simple assault was reported Sept. 11 in the 100 block of Glen Drive, Shiloh. Investigating officer: D.S. Smith.
A domestic dispute was reported Sept. 12 in the 100 block of U.S. Highway 158 West, Camden. Investigating officer: B.W. Pike.
Injury to crops, person entered posted property and damaged crops, was reported Sept. 13 in the 1100 block of N.C. Highway 343, South Mills. Investigating officer: R. Durham.
Dog bite was reported Sept. 13 in the 600 block of Lambs Road, Camden.
Simple assault was reported Sept. 15 in the 100 block of U.S. Highway 158, Camden.
Trespassing was reported Sept. 15 in the 100 block of Billets Bridge Road, Camden.
Communicating threats was reported Sept. 16 in the 100 block of Ivy Neck Road, Camden.
Simple possession of marijuana was reported Sept. 23 in the 100 block of U.S. Highway 158, Camden. Investigating officer: C. Rollings.
Possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, possession of marijuana paraphernalia was reported Sept. 23 in the 100 block of W. U.S. Highway 158, Camden. Investigating officer: D.S. Smith.
Communicating threats, suspect threatened victim on social media with handgun, was reported Sept. 23 in the 200 block of Canal Drive, South Mills
Deputies recovered vehicle involved in wreck Sept. 24 in the 100 block of Texas Road, Shiloh.
Money seizure was reported Sept. 24 in the 100 block of Havenwood Drive/U.S. Highway 158, Camden. Investigating officer: R.S. Powers.
A suicide attempt was reported Sept. 24 in the 100 block of Pine St., Camden.
Motor vehicle theft, someone stole dirt bikes, was reported Sept. 25 in the 2000 block of Eco Park Blvd., South Mills. Investigating officer: J.C. Riggs.