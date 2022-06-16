Pasquotank Sheriff
Assault on a female was reported June 6 in the 600 block of Egan Lane. Investigating officer: J.D. Way.
Verbal disturbance was reported June 6 in the 200 block of Queenswood Boulevard. Investigating officer: D.A. Boone.
Drug overdose was reported June 6 in the 800 block of U.S. Highway 158. Investigating officer: B.E. Thompson.
Death investigation was reported June 6 in the 700 block of Glade Road. Investigating officer: N.L. Britton.
Death investigation was reported June 6 in the 100 block of Brickhouse Lane. Investigating officer: W.T. Harris.
Elizabeth City Police
Larceny was reported June 11 in the 1700 block of W. Ehringhaus Street. Investigating officer: J.D. Colon.
Misdemeanor larceny of $400 in U.S. currency was reported June 11 in the 530 block of N. Hughes Boulevard. Investigating officer: R.A. Stokley.
Fraud by $220 in stolen cryptocurrency was reported June 13 in the 900 block of Sixth Street. Investigating officer: A.Q. Spruill.
Destruction/damage/vandalism of property (a 2016 Dodge Caravan) was reported June 13 in the 130 block of Rich Boulevard. Investigating officer: A.H. Bazemore.
Burglary/breaking & entering and destruction/damage/vandalism of property were reported June 13 in the 650 block of S. Hughes Boulevard. Investigating officer: J.C. Cutler.
Larceny of a water heater valued at $752 was reported June 13 in the 3500 block of Union Street. Investigating officer: T.A. Guarracino.
Larceny of $75 in groceries was reported June 14 in the 680 block of S. Hughes Boulevard. Investigating officer: E.M. Godard.
Damage to property (apartment window) was reported June 14 in the 1690 block of Weeksville Road. Investigating officer: M.R. Cartwright.
Breaking & entering of government/public facility, larceny of two laptop computers with total value of $2,000 and theft of motor vehicle (2019 Dodge Caravan valued at $28,000) were reported June 14 in the 1400 block of Church Street Extended. Investigating officer: E.M. Godard.
Larceny of lawn mower valued at $2,800 and destruction/damage/vandalism of property (fence) were reported June 14 in the 110 block of Byron Court. Investigating officer: A.Q. Spruill.
Breaking & entering a convenience store and damage of property were reported June 14 in the 410 block of S. Hughes Boulevard. Investigating officer: C.A. Laporte.
Extortion/blackmail was reported June 14 in the 3840 block of Waterside Drive. Investigating officer: W.W. Mitchell.
Destruction/damage/vandalism of property and discharging firearm into an occupied dwelling were reported June 14 in the 400 block of Lane Street. Investigating officer: T.L. Arevalo.
Larceny of catalytic converter valued at $100 was reported June 15 in the 1200 block of McPherson Street. Investigating officer: R.S. Mateo.
Misdemeanor larceny of copper wiring from A/C unit was reported June 15 in the 710 block of Anderson Street. Investigating officer: R.A. Stokley.
Destruction/damage/vandalism of property was reported June 15 in the 1830 block of W. Ehringhaus Street. Investigating officer: R.A. Stokley.