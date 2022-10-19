Pasquotank Sheriff
Possible overdose was reported Sept. 25 in the 1900 block of N. Road St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: K.N. Butler.
Simple assault, theft of a firearm and other property totaling $2,710 in value, was reported Sept. 26 in the 100 block of James Circle, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.L. Meads.
Larceny of a yard sweeper was reported Sept. 26 in the 100 block of Northside Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.A. Owens.
Larceny of a license plate was reported Sept. 26 in the 100 block of Windsor Court, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.
Burglary and breaking and entering and motor vehicle theft was reported Sept. 26 in the 700 block of Esclip Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.S. Wheelbarger.
Larceny of a four-wheel vehicle was reported Sept. 26 in the 2500 block of Peartree Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.S. Wheelbarger.
Check for $50 stolen from mailbox was reported Sept. 26 in the 600 block of Body Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.L. Owen.
Camden Sheriff
Possession with intent to sell and deliver marijuana, possession of marijuana paraphernalia was reported Sept. 23 in the 100 block of W. U.S. Highway 158, Camden. Investigating officer: D.S. Smith.
Communicating threats, suspect threatened victim on social media with handgun, was reported Sept. 23 in the 200 block of Canal Drive, South Mills.
Deputies recovered vehicle involved in wreck Sept. 24 in the 100 block of Texas Road, Shiloh.
Money seizure was reported Sept. 24 in the 100 block of Havenwood Drive/U.S. Highway 158, Camden. Investigating officer: R.S. Powers.
A suicide attempt was reported Sept. 24 in the 100 block of Pine St., Camden.
Motor vehicle theft, someone stole dirt bikes, was reported Sept. 25 in the 2000 block of Eco Park Blvd., South Mills. Investigating officer: J.C. Riggs.
Simple assault reported Sept. 25 in the 100 block of N.C. Highway 343, Camden.
Uttering a forged instruments, adult child of victim allegedly exploiting parent by withdrawing currency from software application, was reported Sept. 26 in the 400 block of Magnolia Drive, Camden. Investigating officer: J.C. Riggs.
Deputies deployed Narcan with man who was unresponsive and displaying effects of an overdose Sept. 26 in the 100 block of Glen Drive, Camden.
Disturbance was reported Sept. 28 in the 100 block of Run Swamp Road, Camden.
Financial transaction card fraud was reported Sept. 28 in the 100 block of Upton Road, Camden. Investigating officer: R.S. Powers.
Identity theft, suspect tried to use victim's social security number to file for unemployment, was reported Sept. 29 in the 100 block of Mill Run Loop, South Mills. Investigating officer: A.J Dimichele.
Attempted suicide was reported Sept. 29 in the 1400 block of N.C. Highway 343, Shiloh.
Impaired driving was reported Oct. 2 in the 2000 block of U.S. Highway 17, South Mills. Investigating officer: B.W. Pike.
Burglary and breaking and entering were reported Oct. 2 in the 400 block of Sandy Hook Road, Shiloh. Investigating officer: Luke Marcum.
Phone harassment was reported Oct. 3 in the 400 block of Sandy Hook Road. Investigating officer: A.J. Dimichele.
Communicated threats was reported Oct. 3 in the 100 block of Noblitt Drive, Camden. Investigating officer: D.S. Smith.
Elizabeth City Police
Damage to property was reported Sept. 23 in the 120 block of Sutton Drive. Investigating officer: A.M. Rodriguez.
Drug complaint was reported Sept. 23 in the 100 block of Center Cross Drive. Investigating officer: T.L. Etheridge-Mitchell.
Social Security scam was reported Sept. 23 in the 220 block of N. Water Street. Investigating officer: S.M. Wright.
Resisting, delaying or obstructing was reported Sept. 23 in the 680 block of S. Hughes Boulevard. Investigating officer: J.D. Colon.
Burglary/breaking & entering, larceny and damage to property were reported Sept. 24 in the 310 block of Roanoke Avenue. Investigating officer: A.M. Rodriguez.
Vandalism of church property was reported Sept. 24 in the 700 block of W. Cypress Street. Investigating officer: B.D. Williams.
Credit card/automated teller machine fraud ($340 stolen cash) was reported Sept. 24 in the 300 block of E. Main Street. Investigating officer: R.A. Stokley.
Found property (debit card) was reported Sept. 24 in the 1500 block of Herrington Road. Investigating officer: R.S. Mateo.
Larceny of a firearm (9mm Ruger valued at $500) was reported Sept. 24 in the 1100 block of Wood Street. Investigating officer: B.D. Williams.
Felony larceny (of power tools and a generator with total value of $1,610) was reported Sept. 24 in the 1600 block of Lexington Drive. Investigating officer: G.D. Whitaker.
Hit and run was reported Sept. 24 in the 1640 block of Halstead Boulevard. Investigating officer: J. Felton.