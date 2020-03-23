Pasquotank Sheriff
A report of burglary/breaking and entering was turned in Feb. 10 in the 1900 block of Weeksville Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.L. Maclelland.
A report of simple assault/resisting a public officer was turned in Feb. 11 in the 1400 block of Walker Ave., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.L. Meads.
A report of simple assault/resisting a public officer, destruction/damage/vandalism of property, drug/narcotic violations, drug equipment violations, felony fleeing to elude arrest, reckless driving to endanger, operating a motor vehicle without liability insurance, driving while license revoked and operating a motor vehicle with a fictitious/altered title/registration card/tag. Investigating officer: T.L. Meads.
A report of drug/narcotic violations was turned in Feb. 11 in the 200 block of Executive Drive S., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: V.J. Cestaro.
A report of a fugitive being served a warrant was turned in Feb. 11 in the 1100 block of Northside Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: K.R. Andrews.
A report of possession of a controlled substance while in a prison facility was turned in Feb. 12 in the 500 block of Commerce Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.M. Harris.
A report of false pretenses/swindle/confidence game was turned in Feb. 12 in the 1900 block of Weeksville Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.P. Simpson.
A report of possession of drug paraphernalia and operating a motor vehicle with an open container of alcohol in the passenger area was turned in Feb. 12 in the 500 block of N. Hughes Blvd., and W. Broad St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.D. Morgan.
A report of drug/narcotic violations was turned in Feb. 12 in the 200 block of Executive Drive S., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: D.M. Meiggs.
A report of an overdose was turned in Feb. 13 in the 1600 block of Morgan’s Corner Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.M. Harris.
A report of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was turned in Feb. 13 in the 200 block of Joanna Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.P. Simpson.
A report of weapon law violations was turned in Feb. 13 in the 500 block of Commerce Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: D.M. Meiggs.
A report of a cat bite was turned in Feb. 13 in the 900 block of W. Church St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: K.M. Spellman.
A report of drug/narcotic violations was turned in Feb. 14 in the 1100 block of Four Forks Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.L. Gregory.
A report of possession of a controlled substance while in a confinement facility was turned in Feb. 14 in the 500 block of Commerce Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.L. Gregory.
A report of burglary/breaking and entering and destruction/damage/vandalism of property was turned in Feb. 14 in the 500 block of Old Hertford Highway, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: K.R. Andrews.
A report of destruction/damage/vandalism of property was turned in Feb. 15 in the 100 block of Dogwood Trail, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.A. Cartwright.
A report of a dangerous dog and an animal bite was turned in Feb. 15 in the 200 block of Cartwright Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: N.J. Williams.
A report of an overdose was turned in Feb. 15 in the 1400 block of Turnpike Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.A. Cartwright.
A report of theft from a motor vehicle was turned in Feb. 15 in the 100 block of Brickhouse Lane, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.A. Cartwright.
A report of simple assault was turned in Feb. 15 in the 100 block of Brantwood Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.A. Cartwright.
A report of felony fleeing to elude arrest and operating a motor vehicle without a license was turned in Feb. 16 in the 300 block of S. Road St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: D.R. Meads.
A report of burglary/breaking and entering was turned in Feb. 16 in the 400 block of Okisko Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.W. Pike.
A report of burglary/breaking and entering was turned in Feb. 16 in the 1700 block of Nixonton Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.D. Collins.
A report of drug/narcotic violations and drug equipment violations was turned in Feb. 16 in the 300 block of S. Griffin St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.L. Meads.