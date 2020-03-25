Pasquotank Sheriff
A report of possession of drugs on prison premises and possession of a dangerous weapon on prison premises was turned in March 2 in the 500 block of Commerce Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: D.M. Meiggs.
A report of trespassing was turned in March 3 in the 900 block of Shillingtown Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.L. Gregory.
A report of simple assault was turned in March 3 in the 1000 block of Traci Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.L. Owen.
A report of possession of a controlled substance in a prison was turned in March 3 in the 500 block of Commerce Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.M. Cappel.
A report of assault on a government employee was turned in March 3 in the 200 block of Executive Drive South, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.T. Harris.
A report of theft from a building was turned in March 4 in the 500 block of Crocker Hill Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.E. Carawan.
A report of drug/narcotic violations was turned in March 4 in the 600 block of Walker Ave., and Adams St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.D. Morgan.
A report of burglary/breaking and entering was turned in March 5 in the 800 block of Wellfield Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: V.J. Cestaro.
A report of weapon law violations was turned in March 5 in the 500 block of Commerce Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.E. Carawan.
A report of identity theft and financial transaction card fraud was turned in March 5 in the 100 block of Black Walnut Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.A. Cartwright.
A report of credit card/automated teller machine fraud was turned in March 5 in the 100 block of Troy Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.C. McPherson.
A report of drug equipment violations was turned in March 6 in the 1000 block of U.S. Highway 17 S., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.S. Wheelbarger.
A report of destruction/damage/vandalism of property was turned in March 6 in the 2600 block of U.S. Highway 17 Bypass N., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.L. Gregory.
A report of possession of less than 1/2 ounce of marijuana and drug equipment violations was turned in March 6 in the 100 block of Sunset Circle and Sam Davis St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: D.R. Meads.