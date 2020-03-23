Pasquotank Sheriff
Rai Earlene Aursby, 58, of the 200 block of Glade St., Elizabeth City, was arrested Feb. 24 and charged with misdemeanor larceny, possession of stolen goods and 2nd degree trespass. A $1,000 unsecured bond was set.
Richard Andrew Cole, 45, of the 700 block of Cardwell St., Elizabeth City, was arrested Feb. 25 and charged with civil contempt of court for failure to pay child support. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail. A $900 cash bond was set.
Terance Maurice Newkirk, 34, of the 700 block of Halls Creek Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested Feb. 25 and charged with violating a valid protective order. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail on a 48-hour domestic violence hold. He was also charged with violating a valid protective order on Feb. 28. A $50,000 cash bond was set.
Leticia Monique Demps, 32, of the 1500 block of Edgewood Drive, Elizabeth City, was issued a criminal summons Feb. 25 for 2nd degree trespass.
Jodie Lynn Carpenter, 39, of the 500 block of Cedar St., Elizabeth City, was issued a criminal summons Feb. 27 for possession of less than 1 and 1/2 ounces of schedule VI of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana paraphernalia.
William Alfred Green Jr., 51, of the 700 block of Trinkaloe Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested Feb. 27 and charged with assault inflicting serious injury, communicating threats and 2nd degree trespass. A $5,000 unsecured bond was set.
Whitney Rene Powers, 24, of the 400 block of Temple Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested Feb. 27 and charged with failure to appear in court for driving while license revoked and failure to appear in court failure to properly secure passenger under 16 years old. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail. A $500 secured bond was set.
J’Sean Dorell Wilkins, 34, of the 400 block of Louise St., Winfall, was arrested Feb. 28 and charged with failure to appear in court for 2nd degree trespass. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail. A $1,500 secured bond was set.
Pearlie Fannis Smith, 58, of the 100 block of Zack Circle, Elizabeth City, was arrested Feb. 29 and charged with failure to appear in court for speeding and failure to appear in court for driving while license revoked. A $1,500 secured bond was set.
Edward Paul Jacobs, 39, of the 700 block of Mount Hermon Church Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested March 1 and charged with accessory after the fact. A $2,000 unsecured bond was set.
Tanisha Celett Brickhouse, 30, of the 100 block of Mallard Drive, Elizabeth City, was arrested March 2 and charged with civil contempt of court for failure to pay child support. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail. A $300 cash bond was set.
Joseph Ryan Alvey, 35, of the 100 block of Red Maple Drive, Elizabeth City, was arrested March 2 and was served grand jury indictments for felony larceny and felony possession of stolen goods. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail. A $50,000 secured bond was set.
Branden Dale Everton, 25, of the 100 block of Park Circle Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested March 2 and charged with a probation violation. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail. A $10,000 secured bond was set.
Stanford Lee Lewis, 71, of the 500 block of Lane St., Elizabeth City, was arrested March 2 and charged with communicating threats. A $2,000 unsecured bond was set.
Emari Latayisha Leary, 18, of the 400 block of Maple St., Elizabeth City, was issued a criminal summons March 2 for a hit and run/leaving the scene of property damage, reckless driving to endanger and driving left of center.
Clayton Henry Griffin Jr., 40, of the 1200 block of Mitchell Drive, Elizabeth City, was issued a criminal summons March 3 for writing a worthless check.
Jabar Allah Tooley Jr., 24, of the 12000 block of Oakland Drive, Exmore, VA., was arrested March 3 and charged with failure to appear in court for speeding and failure to appear in court for operating a motor vehicle without a license. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail. A $2,000 secured bond was set.
Ulysses Edwards, 39, of the 100 block of Rosewood Ave., Elizabeth City, was arrested March 3 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. A $570 cash bond was set.
Rodney Allen Hanson, 55, of the 1000 block of Meadow Drive, Elizabeth City, was issued a criminal summons March 4 for a barking dog.