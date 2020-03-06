Pasquotank Sheriff
Shannon Elizabeth Andersen-Anticular, 34, of the 600 block of Banks Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested Jan. 15 and charged with failure to appear in court for driving while license revoked. A $1,000 secured bond was set.
Jalessa Estelle Wiggins, 28, of the 1400 block of Lambs Grove Road, Elizabeth City, was issued a criminal summons Jan. 15 for driving while license revoked and operating a motor vehicle with fictitious tags.
Thomas Albert Anderson, 43, of the 200 block of Katies Trail, Elizabeth City, was arrested Jan. 15 and charged with two counts of 2nd degree trespass, failure to appear in court for misdemeanor larceny, failure to appear in court for possession of stolen goods and failure to appear in court for 2nd degree trespass. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail. A $8,500 secured bond was set.
Darrell Jerome Bynum, 54, of the 1100 block of Millpond Road, Elizabeth City, was issued a criminal summons Jan. 16 for misdemeanor larceny.
Andrew Blaine Rhodes, 31, of the 1600 block of Parkview Drive, Elizabeth City, was arrested Jan. 16 and charged with breaking and entering, injury to real property and driving while license revoked. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail. A $3,000 secured bond was set.
Diral Detron James, 32, of the 400 block of Woodville Road, Hertford, was arrested Jan. 16 and charged with felony breaking and entering of a motor vehicle and driving while license revoked. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail. A $3,000 secured bond was set.
Aaron Del’Shawn Lightfoot, 30, of the 1200 block of Ocean Highway S., Hertford, was arrested Jan. 17 and charged with failure to appear in court for assault on a government official. A $6,000 secured bond was set.
Coviah Troy Thomas, 42, of the 100 block of Two Mile Desert Road, Hertford, was arrested Jan. 20 and charged with felony being a habitual felon. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail. A $10,000 secured bond was set.
Dakota Jean Owens, 20, of the 1400 block of College St., Elizabeth City, was arrested Jan. 20 and charged with misdemeanor larceny. A $2,000 unsecured bond was set.
Jimmy Wayne Hufton Jr., 58, of the 1400 block of Nixonton Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested Jan. 21 and charged with simple assault and breaking and entering. A $3,000 secured bond was set.
Jeffrey Horwitz, 33, of the 100 block of River Moss Way, Hertford, was issued a criminal summons Jan. 21 for writing a worthless check.
Carrie Darling White, 39, of the 500 block of Timothy Drive, Elizabeth City, was arrested Jan. 21 and charged with simple assault. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail on a 48-hour hold.
Bridgette Ann Lewandowski, 34, of the 500 block of Timothy Drive, Elizabeth City, was issued a criminal summons Jan. 22 for an animal running at large violation.
Jimmy Wayne Tarkington, 60, of the 100 block of Bethel Fishing Center Road, Hertford, was arrested Jan. 23 and charged with failure to appear in court for simple assault and failure to appear in court for communicating threats. A $5,000 secured bond was set.
Ronald T. Baxter, 30, of the 100 block of Louis Spivey Road, Belvidere, was issued a criminal summons Jan. 23 for failure to return rented property.
Arndis Sigurdardottir Candela, 44, of the 100 block of Seagull Drive, Elizabeth City, was arrested Jan. 24 and charged with simple assault. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail on a 48-hour hold.
Clayton Harold Rockwell III, 32, of the 100 block of Deep Creek Road, Hertford, was arrested Jan. 24 and charged with failure to appear in court for failure to wear a seat belt and failure to appear in court for driving while license revoked. A $1,500 secured bond was set.
Angelique Marie Esparcia, 37, of the 1100 block of Weeksville Road, Elizabeth City, was arrested Jan. 25 and charged with failure to appear in court for operating a motor vehicle without a license and failure to appear in court for speeding. A $1,000 secured bond was set.