Pasquotank Sheriff
Robert Keith Beasley, 41, of the 100 block of Blades Circle, Edenton, was arrested Jan. 28 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail. A $1,000 cash bond was set.
Mary Hollowell Briggs, 51, of the 100 block of Harrell St., Elizabeth City, was issued a criminal summons Jan. 28 for possession of drug paraphernalia and operating a motor vehicle with an open container of alcohol after consuming.
Ashley Joanne Robbins, 31, of the 200 block of Wickham Road, Shiloh, was issued a criminal summons Jan. 28 for possession of drug paraphernalia and operating a motor vehicle with an open container of alcohol after consuming.
Robert Keith Beasley, 41, of the 100 block of Blades Circle, Edenton, was arrested Jan. 28 and charged with two counts of misdemeanor larceny. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail. A $1,500 secured bond was set.
Devin Michael Alexander, 20, of the 200 block of Manteo Trail, Edenton, was issued a criminal summons Jan. 28 for possession of alcohol while under the age of 21.
Charles Preston Bowser, 47, of the 100 block of Mackie Drive, Elizabeth City, was arrested Jan. 29 and served grand jury indictments for felony possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail. A $20,000 secured bond was set.
John Antonio Boseman III, 37, of the 1300 block of S. William Circle, Elizabeth City, was arrested Jan. 29 and served a grand jury indictment for felony being a habitual felon. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail. A $75,000 secured bond was set.
Marvin Cheron Woodard, 37, of the 100 block of Haywood Smith Road, Hertford, was arrested Jan. 29 and charged with felony possession of a controlled substance while in jail/prison. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail. A $20,000 secured bond was set.
Nikequan Leroy Scott, 31, of the 400 block of N. Broad St., Elizabeth City, was arrested Jan. 29 and charged with felony possession of a controlled substance while in jail/prison. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail. A $20,000 secured bond was set.
Kenneth Charles Lassiter, 26, of the 1400 block of Cooke St., Elizabeth City, was arrested Jan. 29 and charged with three counts of felony possession with the intent to manufacture, sell or deliver heroin and felony trafficking opium or heroin. He was confined at Albemarle District Jail. A $140,000 secured bond was set.
Tequila La-Sha Whitehurst, 28, of the 700 block of Laurel Ave., Elizabeth City, was issued a criminal summons Jan. 30 for shoplifting and possession of stolen goods/property.
Dwayne Wheeler, 41, of the 900 block of Southern Ave., Elizabeth City, was issued a criminal summons Jan. 30 for shoplifting and possession of stolen goods/property.
Jessica Lorraine Townsend, 33, of the 100 block of Eason Lane, Belvidere, was arrested Jan. 30 and served a grand jury indictment for felony possession with the intent to manufacture, sell or deliver heroin. A $20,000 secured bond was set.
Margo R. Harvey, 75, of the 100 block of Bayberry Drive, Elizabeth City, was issued a criminal summons Jan. 30 for 2nd degree trespass.
Steven Ray Wellbrock, 39, of the 100 block of Felton Lane, Hertford, was issued a criminal summons Jan. 30 for possession of drug paraphernalia, driving while license revoked and operating a motor vehicle with fictitious tags.
Datrill Marantz McPherson, 43, of the 400 block of Olde Lebanon Trail, Elizabeth City, was arrested Jan. 30 and charged with failure to appear in court as required. A $700 cash bond was set.
Carrie Darling White, 39, of the 500 block of Timothy Drive, Elizabeth City, was arrested Jan. 31 and charged with simple assault. She was confined at Albemarle District Jail on a 48-hour hold.