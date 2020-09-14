Pasquotank Sheriff
A report of a dog bite was turned in Aug. 6 in the 1200 block of North Road St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.
A report of a dog bite was turned in Aug. 6 in the 3600 block of Union St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.
A report of resisting arrest, suspect resisted officer at traffic stop, was turned in Aug. 7 in the 1200 block of Four Forks Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.J. Daniels.
A report of impersonation and false pretenses, a suspect using his brother’s ID to pawn stolen items, was turned in Aug. 10 in the 1500 block of W. Ehringhaus St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.
A report of trespass on real property was turned in Aug. 11 in the 300 block of Prince William Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.C. McPherson.
A report of a dog bite was turned in Aug. 12 in the 100 block of Weeksville Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.
A report of a weapons law violation, inmate had a homemade weapon in a prison, was turned in Aug. 12 at Pasquotank Correctional Institution. Investigating officer: J.M. Lunsford.
A report of intimidation, suspect pointed gun at victim, and violation of domestic protective order was turned in Aug. 12 in the 700 block of Trinkaloe Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.C. McPherson.
A report of credit card/ATM machine fraud, suspect withdrew money using victim’s ATM card, was turned in Aug. 12 in the 200 block of Windwood Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.
A report of contraband in a confinement facility, inmate possession a cellphone. was turned in Aug. 13 at Pasquotank Correctional Institution. Investigating officer: M.C. Swindell.
A report of a someone wanted on a fugitive warrant was turned in Aug. 15 in the 200 block of E. Main St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.C. McPherson.
A report of larceny was turned in Aug. 19 in the 300 block of Fire Tower Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: D.R. Meads.
A report of an overdose was turned in Aug. 20 in the 200 block of North St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.C. McPherson.
A report of destruction/damage to property, a window on an excavator broken, was turned in Aug. 19 in the 600 block of Esclip Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.M. Lunsford.
A report of obtaining property by false pretenses was reported Aug. 21 in the 200 Barnhill Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.T. Harris.
A report of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle was turned in Aug. 22 in the 100 block of Palomino Court, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: M.C. Swindell.
A report of possession of a weapon in a detention facility was turned in Aug. 23 at Pasquotank Correctional Institution. Investigating officer: R.D. Collins.
A report of simple assault, a 16-year-old was punched, was turned in Aug. 22 in the 1500 block of Northside Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: M.C. Swindell.
A report of possession of a controlled substance in a prison, inmate had a suboxone strip, was turned in Aug. 23 at Pasquotank Correctional Institution. Investigating officer: M.C. Swindell.
A report of a weapons law violation and seatbelt violation was turned in Aug. 24 in the 100 block of Culpepper Lane, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.M. Lunsford.
A report of theft from a motor vehicle, $175 worth of medical supplies stolen from a vehicle, was turned in Aug. 24 in the 800 block of Trinkaloe Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.D. Collins.
A report of simple assault was turned in Aug. 25 in the 1100 block of Little River Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.R. Judd.
A report of burglary/breaking and entering, suspect broke into barn and stole items, was turned in Aug. 25 in the 3100 block of Main St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.J. Daniels.
A report of an animal bite was turned in Aug. 25 in the 100 block of Kingswood Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.
A report of an animal bite was turned in Aug. 25 in the 1200 block of Fairfax Ave., Elizabeth City.
A report of assault on a female was turned in Aug. 25 in the 700 block of Trinkaloe Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.C. McPherson.
A report of destruction/damage/vandalism to property was turned in Aug. 27 in the 1800 block of N. Road St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: M.C. Swindell.
A report of a dog bite was turned in Aug. 27 in the 100 block of Olivet Circle, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.J. McKecuen.
A report of destruction/damage/vandalism of property, victim’s residence was hit by round fired from firearm, was turned in Aug. 29 in the 200 block of Powers Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.C. McPherson.
A report of burglary/breaking and entering was turned in Aug. 29 in the 900 block of Body Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.D. Collins.
A report of assault on a female was turned in Aug. 30 in the 1100 block of Salem Church Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.C. McPherson.
A report of simple assault was turned in Aug. 30 in the 100 block of Esquire Lane, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: R.D. Collins.