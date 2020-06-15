Elizabeth City, NC (27909)

Today

Rain showers in the morning then thundershowers in the afternoon. High near 70F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Localized flooding is possible..

Tonight

Thunderstorms. Low 67F. Winds ENE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall may reach one inch. Localized flooding is possible.