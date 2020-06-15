Pasquotank Sheriff
A report of an inmate possessing contraband in a prison was turned in June 1 at Pasquotank Correctional Institution. Investigating officer: S.R. Judd.
A report of theft of a motor vehicle parts or accessories was turned in June 2 in the 100 block of Flint Trail, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.M. Lunsford.
A report of simple assault was turned in June 2 in the 1000 block of Traci Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.M. Lunsford.
A report of possession of a dangerous weapon in a prison was turned in June 3 at Pasquotank Correctional Institution. Investigating officer: W.T. Harris.
A report of possession of a cellular phone in a prison was turned in June 3 at Pasquotank Correctional Institution. Investigating officer: M.C. Swindell.
A report of burglary and breaking and entering was turned in June 4 in the 3000 block of Main Street Ext., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: M.C. Swindell.
A report of burglary and breaking and entering was turned in June 4 in the 1500 block of Salem Church Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.R. Judd.
A report of destruction/damage/vandalism to property was turned in June 6 in the 100 block of Trinity Trail, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.C. McPherson.
A report of a structure fire was turned in June 7 in the 400 block of Gumbridge Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.C. McPherson.
A report of wire fraud was turned in June 5 in the 100 block of Longdale Court, Hertford. Investigating officer: J.J. Daniels.
A report of theft from a motor vehicle was turned in June 4 in the 300 block of Planters Run, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: K.R. Andrews.
A report of a missing/runaway person was turned in June 4 in the 500 block of Lions Club Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: M.C. Swindell.
A report of assault on a female was turned in June 6 in the 700 block of Trinkaloe Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.R. Judd.
A report of someone unable to care for their children was turned in June 5 in the 200 block of Lane Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.C. McPherson.
A report of possession of a cellphone in a prison was reported at Pasquotank Correctional Center June 5. Investigating officer: J.M. Lunsford.
A report of larceny was turned in June 7 in the 1100 block of Salem Church Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.M. Lunsford.
A report of possession of drug paraphernalia was turned in June 8 in the 100 block of Gemini Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.R. Judd.
A report of possession of controlled substances and possession of a cellular device in a prison was turned in June 6 at Pasquotank Correctional Institution. Investigating officer: T.C. McPherson.
A report of intimidation was turned in June 5 in the 100 block of Gemini Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.R. Judd.
A report of burglary/breaking & entering was turned in June 8 in the 400 block of Betty Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.C. McPherson.
A report of inmates in possession of a cellphone and cigarettes was turned in June 8 at Pasquotank Correctional Institution. Investigating officer: S.W. Keel.
A report of simple assault was turned in June 7 in the 1000 block of Davis Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.R. Judd.
A report of simple assault was turned in June 6 in the 2500 block of Peartree Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.C. McPherson.
A report of someone sending money to an unknown person posing as their brother was turned in June 10 in the 1600 block of Morgans Corner Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.C. McPherson.
A report of an inmate in possession of a weapon was turned in June 9 at Pasquotank Correctional Institution. Investigating officer: S.W. Keel.
A report of simple assault was turned in June 9 in the 700 block of Firetower Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: M.C. Swindell.
A report of injury to personal property was turned in June 10 in the 100 block of Brock Ridge Run, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.J. Daniels.
Two reports of an inmate in possession of a weapon were turned in June 9 at Pasquotank Correctional Institution. Investigating officer: S.W. Keel.
A report of simple assault was turned in June 9 in the 1000 block of Davis Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.R. Judd.
A report of simple assault was turned in June 10 in the 500 block of Timothy Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: K.M. Bishop.
A report of someone injuring real property by throwing a brick at a garage door was turned in June 9 in the 400 block of Troy Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.R. Judd.
A report of someone injuring real property by kicking a front door was turned in June 9 in the 1200 block of Stacie Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.W. Keel.
A report someone injuring personal property by overturning rocking chairs on the front porch and kicking the front door was turned in June 9 in the 300 block of Travis Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.W. Keel.
A report of someone injuring real property by kicking the front door and damaging a glass bird bath was turned in June 9 in the 300 block of Troy Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.W. Keel.
A report of someone kicking a front door was turned in June 9 in the 400 block of Troy Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.W. Keel.
An unspecified call for service was turned in June 8 in the 100 block of Sawyer Drive, B, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.W. Keel.
A report of larceny of documents was turned in June 7 in the 200 block of Creek Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.C. McPherson.
A report destruction/damage/vandalism to property was turned in June 6 in the 100 block of Trinity Trail, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.C. McPherson.
A report of a barn fire was turned in June 7 in the 400 block of Gumbridge Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.C. McPherson.
A report of wire fraud was turned in June 5 in the 100 block of Longdale Court, Hertford. Investigating officer: J.J. Daniels.