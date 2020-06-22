Pasquotank Sheriff
A report of breaking and entering a residence and damage to items was turned in June 11 in the 300 block of South St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.C. McPherson.
A report of someone not returning a license plate as previously agreed was turned in June 11 in the 700 block of Oak Stump Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.C. McPherson.
A report of simple assault involving a child spitting on hr mother was turned in June 11 in the 600 block of Okisko Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.R. Judd.
A report of a death investigation in which the victim was found unresponsive in a vehicle was turned in June 12 in the 100 block of Bayshore Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.T. Harris.
A report of inmate possession of a cellphone in a prison was turned in June 13 at Pasquotank Correctional Institution. Investigating officer: S.R. Judd.
A report of kidnapping/abduction and aggravated assault was turned in June 14 in the 1200 block of Mill Pond Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.R. Judd.
A report of trespassing on real property and violation of a domestic violence order was turned in June 14 in the 100 block of Bayshore Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: S.W. Keel.
A report of aggravated assault involving two inmates in possession of a weapon in a prison was turned in June 12 at Pasquotank Correctional Institution. Investigating officer: S.R. Judd.
A report of destruction/damage/vandalism of property was turned in June 14 in the 1200 block of Lynchs Corner Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: M.C. Swindell.
A report of someone obtaining money by false pretenses through a swindle/confidence game was turned in June 15 in the 200 block of Linwood Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.J. Daniels.
A report of destruction/vandalism of property involving the spray painting of a vinyl exterior wall was turned in June 16 in the 100 block of Betty Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.M. Lunsford.
A report of forgery/counterfeiting involving fraudulent checks was turned in June 16 in the 400 block of Dryridge Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: J.M. Lunsford.
Three reports of possession of marijuana and tobacco by an inmate in a prison was turned in June 16 at Pasquotank Correctional Institution. Investigating officer: S.R. Judd.
A report of the discovery of two homemade weapons in a prison cell was turned in June 18 at Pasquotank Correctional Institution. Investigating officer: M.C. Swindell.
A report of tampering with a motor vehicle was turned in June 17 in the 100 block of Brock Ridge Run, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: A.L. Wallio.
A fugitive warrant was served at Pasquotank Correctional Institution on June 17. Investigating officer: W.T. Harris.
A report of false pretenses/swindling involving someone being scammed by sending gift card numbers over the phone was turned in June 17 in the 1100 block of Azalea Trail, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: W.T. Harris.