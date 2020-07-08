Pasquotank Sheriff
A report of simple assault in the 200 block of Executive Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 9. Investigating officer: BJ McKecuen
A report of destruction/damage/vandalism of property involving outdoor furniture in the 700 block of Okisko Road, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 27. Investigating officer: SJ Spear.
A report of lost/stolen license plate from a 2001 Chevrolet Blazer in the 100 block of Corporate Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 27. Investigating officer: KR Andrews.
A report of theft of $800 from a building in the 200 block of Zack Circle, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 27. Investigating officer: RM Cappel.
A report of recovered property valued at $20 in the 100 block of US Highway 17 North, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 27. Investigating officer: WT Harris.
A report of contraband in a confinement facility involving a cellular device in the 500 block of Commerce Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 28. Investigating officer: BL Gregory.
A report of weapon law violations involving a homemade weapon in a confinement facility in the 500 block of Commerce Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 29. Investigating officer: RM Cappel.
A report of animal cruelty involving the seizure of 10 American pit bull dogs, each valued at $200, in the 1200 block of Glendale Avenue, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 25. Investigating officer: RJ Parker.
A report of intimidation in the 100 block of Sample Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 29. Investigating officer: AP Simpson.
A report of dangerous dog in the 500 block of Bank Street, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 29. Investigating officer: NJ Williams.
A report of possession of a dangerous weapon in a confinement facility involving a homemade weapon valued at $20 in the 500 block of Commerce Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 30. Investigating officer: WE Carawan.
A report of burglary/breaking and entering and violation of domestic violence protection order in the 700 block of Trinkaloe Road, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 30. Investigating officer: VJ Cestaro.
A report of providing contraband to an inmate by sending it through mail in the 500 block of Commerce Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in June 30. Investigating officer: WE Carawan.
A call for service in the 100 block of Sample Drive, Elizabeth City, was turned in July 1. Investigating officer: WM Harris.
A report of obtaining property under false pretenses involving a credit card and $2,766 in lost cash in the 100 block of Big Daddy Parkway, Elizabeth City, was turned in July 1. Investigating officer: WT Harris.
