Pasquotank Sheriff
A report of larceny in the 600 block of Old US Highway 17 was turned in May 14. Investigating officer: WE Carawen.
A report of false pretenses/swindle/confidence game in the 600 block of Old US Highway 17 was turned in May 15. Investigating officer: AL Owen.
A report of seized fictitious registration plate, speeding and no liability insurance in the 100 block of US Highway 17 South was turned in May 16. Investigating officer: MC Swindell.
A report of injury to personal property on US Highway 17 Bypass was turned in May 15. Investigating officer: WM Harris.
A report of aggravated assault in the 100 block of Bayshore Road was turned in May 16. Investigating officer: SW Keel.
A report of simple assault in the 1600 block of Morgans Corner Road was turned in May 16. Investigating officer: SJ Spear.
A report of contraband in a prison facility in the 500 block of Commerce Drive was turned in May 16. Investigating officer: DM Meiggs.
A report of breaking and entering a motor vehicle in the 900 block of Chestnut Street was turned in May 19. Investigating officer: ED Goodwin.
Elizabeth City Police
A report of misdemeanor larceny was turned in May 16 in the 100 block of Tanglewood Parkway, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.L. Etheridge-Mitchell.
A report of possession of stolen vehicle registration plates was turned in May 15 in the 400 block of Perry St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.L. Jackson.
A report of possession of marijuana was turned in May 20 in the 600 block of S. Hughes Blvd., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.L. Etheridge-Mitchell.
A report of destruction/damage/vandalism of property was turned in May 20 in the 300 block of Holly St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.L. Etheridge-Mitchell.
A report of misdemeanor larceny was turned in May 21 in the 1300 block of N. Road St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.L. Jackson.
A report of breaking and entering was turned in May 21 in the 300 block of E. Church St., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.L. Jackson.
A report of someone being drunk and disruptive and second degree trespass was turned in May 22 in the 1200 block of Riverside Ave., Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: B.J. Martin.
A report of misdemeanor larceny and possession of stolen goods was turned in May 21 in the 100 block of Tanglewood Parkway, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: T.L. Jackson.