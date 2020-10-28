Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM EDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...SOUTHWEST WINDS 25 TO 35 MPH WITH GUSTS OF 40 TO 50 MPH. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF SOUTH CENTRAL AND SOUTHEAST VIRGINIA AND NORTHEAST NORTH CAROLINA. * WHEN...FROM NOON TO 8 PM EDT THURSDAY. * IMPACTS...GUSTY WINDS COULD BLOW AROUND UNSECURED OBJECTS. TREE LIMBS COULD BE BLOWN DOWN AND A FEW POWER OUTAGES MAY RESULT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... USE EXTRA CAUTION WHEN DRIVING, ESPECIALLY IF OPERATING A HIGH PROFILE VEHICLE. SECURE OUTDOOR OBJECTS. &&