Pasquotank Sheriff
Burglary/breaking and entering, involving theft of electric power washer, a backpack sprayer and rims for a pickup truck, was reported Oct. 13 in the 200 block of Planters Run, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: WM Harris.
Burglary/breaking and entering, suspect crawled under locked chain link fence gate to pry open lock box, was reported Oct. 13 in the 1000 block of Wilson Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: DM Meiggs.
Suicide attempt was reported Oct. 13 in the 120 block of Brantwood Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: WM Harris.
Identity fraud was reported Oct. 14 in the 710 block of US Highway 158, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: VJ Cestaro.
Recovery of property was reported Oct. 14 in the 100 block of TCOM Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: WA Cartwright.
Destruction/damage/vandalism of property, occurred while victim was driving and vehicle sunroof shattered, was reported Oct. 15 in the 720 block of US Highway 158, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: NR Wooten.
Animal bite (dog) was reported Oct. 15 in the 400 block of Casey Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: NJ Williams.
A call for service, removing victim’s vehicle from residence, was reported Oct. 15 in the 130 block of Olivet Circle, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: WA Cartwright.
Death investigation, man found deceased in backyard of his residence, was reported Oct. 16 in the 100 block of Charlene Drive, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: BL Gregory.
Fugitive warrant, out of state was reported Oct. 16 on US Highway 17/Interpath Parkway, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: RM Cappel.
Fictitious registration, result of traffic stop for inoperable license plate lights, and driving while license revoked was reported Oct. 18 in the 100 block of Simpson Ditch Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: RM Cappel.
Lawn mower fire was reported Oct. 18 in the 1150 block of Four Forks Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: WM Harris.
Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and injury to real property was reported Oct. 19 in the 910 block of Parsonage Street, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: WA Cartwright.
Possession of a weapon in a confinement facility, 2 razor blades, was reported Oct. 19 in the 210 block of Executive Drive South, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: KM Bishop.
Damage to person property, by breaking window of victim’s vehicle, was reported Oct. 19 in the 1140 block of Northside Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: MC Swindell.
Aggravated assault and destruction/damage/vandalism of property (domestic argument that resulted in injury) was reported Oct. 20 in the 1100 block of Northside Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: WA Cartwright.
Reckless discharge of a firearm, both subjects recklessly discharging a firearm, was reported Oct. 20 in the 1140 block of Northside Road, Elizabeth City. Investigating officer: MC Swindell.